It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Nevada-Troy prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nevada-Troy.

Not many Week 1 games in college football's 2024 season have two first-year head coaches going up against each other, but this is one of them.

Nevada has Jeff Choate in the big chair, after being an assistant at Texas under Steve Sarkisian and previously working for Chris Petersen at Boise State and then Washington. Choate isn't coaching his first game at Nevada; he was one of six FBS coaches who began the season a week ago in Week Zero. Nevada was a 27.5-point underdog to SMU and came very close to winning outright. Nevada controlled the game for the first three and a half quarters before falling apart in the final eight minutes and losing by five, 29-24. The end result was painful, but Nevada greatly outperformed expectations and has something substantive to build on heading into this game at Troy. Choate hated to lose, but he probably thinks he has some building blocks in place for his long-term plans in Reno.

Troy is led by first-year head coach Gerad Parker, who replaced Jon Sumrall, who took the open head coaching job at Tulane after Willie Fritz left the Green Wave for Houston. Parker is best known as the offensive coordinator who failed at Notre Dame. The Irish were really bad on offense and fell well short of their potential. Parker was thrust into a role he wasn't suited for, and Notre Dame pinched pennies instead of getting a much better offensive coordinator such as Andy Ludwig of Utah. Parker has a lot to prove as Troy's head coach, and a lot of people in the football industry found Troy's hire to be a head scratcher. Troy has done really well in hiring quality head coaches, guys who were ahead of the curve and who knew how to win at the small Alabama school. Larry Blakeney, Neal Brown, and Jon Sumrall all succeeded at Troy. Is Parker ready to follow in the footsteps of three men who did well with the Trojans? There are a lot of skeptics out there. Parker will try to quiet them down, and a win over Nevada would be a really good first step.

Why Nevada Could Cover The Spread/Win

Nevada covered the spread by 22 points in its first game of the season against SMU, an ACC team. If Nevada could cover the spread by 22 in its first game versus a Power Four conference opponent, it can surely cover a spread against a Troy team taking the field under a first-year head coach. Keep in mind that Nevada, by having played a game, should have knocked the rust out of its system and should be expected to play better in its second game of the year. Troy is dealing with a first-game situation in which rust is likely to exist in the first half if not for the whole game. There's a lot about this game which lines up in favor of Nevada. Also: Gerad Parker just isn't that good a coach for Troy. Nevada and Choate have the edge there.

Why Troy Could Cover The Spread/Win

Nevada will be depressed and will spend this game thinking about the SMU game which got away. Troy will be enthusiastic for its season opener at home. The Trojans will play with a lot more energy and will win this game going away.

Final Nevada-Troy Prediction & Pick

We got a glimpse of Nevada last week. We don't know how good Troy is. Just sit back and pass on this one. Learn about these teams for future betting plays later in the season.

Final Nevada-Troy Prediction & Pick: Nevada +9.5