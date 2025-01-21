ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Mountain West race is constantly shifting, and it is doing so in ways which are creating a highly unexpected set of scenarios. For one thing, the Mountain West race entered this week (and Tuesday night's games) with neither San Diego State nor Boise State in the top four of the standings. The Aztecs and Broncos have both been roughed up and have stumbled multiple times. What is also jarring and surprising about the state of the race entering this week is that two teams with seven losses, Colorado State and UNLV, were in the top four. It's a weird race with a big jumble in the middle and only two teams having fewer than two losses in the conference. One of them is Utah State.

The Aggies are heading to the NCAA Tournament, barring a collapse. They have not suffered as many ambushes in the Mountain West as most of their competitors have. However, their most recent game last week was definitely an ambush. USU lost at UNLV, as the Rebels won a close game with a late 7-0 run. The Aggies scored just 62 points in one of their worst offensive performances of the season. Coach Jerrod Calhoun needs to get his team's offense back in order and avoid an upset loss at home if the Aggies are going to keep pressure on New Mexico, the leader of the conference. USU is 6-1, but New Mexico is 8-1 and trying to pull away from the pack. Utah State is the team best positioned to prevent the Lobos from creating real separation from the rest of the Mountain West, but a loss here to Nevada would deal a big blow to that effort.

As much as Utah State needs this game, however, Nevada needs this one a lot more. The Wolf Pack have lost one close game after another this season. They lost at New Mexico on a buzzer-beater. They fell late at Wyoming and were outplayed by this same Utah State team down the stretch in Reno not that long ago. In that game, Nevada led by five at halftime but then gave up 41 points to Utah State in the second half. The Aggies made 40 percent of their 3-point shots and outscored Nevada by four points at the free throw line in what was a very even game throughout.

Nevada doesn't merely need wins; the Wolf Pack need big-time wins versus NCAA Tournament-quality opponents which will lift the team's portfolio. There is still a lot of time left before Selection Sunday, so it's not as though Nevada is out of chances. However, each missed chance means the Wolf Pack will have to grab a quality win somewhere else. If Nevada gets swept by Utah State, the Pack will need to find a win over San Diego State or Boise State. If Nevada swings and misses again, then coach Steve Alford's team will be stranded and out of options. This is a huge game for Nevada. Let's see what the Pack brings to the court in Logan, Utah.

