It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Utah State-San Jose State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Utah State-San Jose State.

There is plenty of Mountain West college basketball to enjoy on Tuesday with an extensive slate of games. The fun continues with this night game in Silicon Valley, as San Jose State hosts league-leading Utah State. The Aggies, under first-year head coach Jerrod Calhoun, have lost only one game and are unbeaten in the league. They have been superb this season, but they might also be feeling the pressure of taking the best punch from every Mountain West team, including and especially those teams in the lower half of the conference.

Fresno State came into Logan, Utah, and gave USU a scare this past weekend. FSU gained a double-digit lead and forced Utah State to work really hard to come back. Utah State was favored by close to 25 points, so when Fresno State went up by double figures, that basically clinched the bet relative to the spread. If anyone had a Utah State spread ticket, that person was out of luck. However, college basketball teams are trying to win, not cover. Utah State was indeed able to rally and win by six, 89-83, but the Aggies realized that they can't just coast through the motions. They have to maintain focus and stay locked in. If they don't, they will get picked off by better teams. It is also worth noting here that Utah State came back from an 18-point deficit to beat San Diego State earlier this season. While most of USU's season has been straightforward, there have been a few times when the Aggies have dug themselves a hole and they had to play 10 to 15 minutes of really intense, high-level basketball to survive. Utah State has been really good, but the Aggies have made things a little more dramatic than they have needed to be at times. Can USU — coming off the Fresno State scare — take charge early against San Jose State, or is this going to be yet another rollercoaster ride for the first-place team in the Mountain West?

Here are the Utah State-San Jose State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Utah State-San Jose State Odds

Utah State: -10.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -530

San Jose State: +10.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +390

Over: 147.5 (-115)

Under: 147.5 (-105)

How to Watch Utah State vs San Jose State

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network

Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread/Win

After playing a terrible first half against Fresno State, expect Utah State to come out of the tunnel roaring in this game. A good start and a seven- or eight-point lead at halftime would put Utah State in a very good position to win this game by something in the area of 15 points, which would be good enough to cover.

Why San Jose State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Jose State fell behind UNLV and could have given up the ship, but instead, the Spartans fought hard down the stretch and were able to cover the spread against Vegas, losing by only six in a game they entered as 10.5-point underdogs. We told you to take San Jose State, and our pick could not have been more accurate.

Final Utah State-San Jose State Prediction & Pick

We took SJSU +10.5 over the weekend, and it covered, but Utah State might be mad after the sloppy showing versus Fresno State. Pass on this one.

Final Utah State-San Jose State Prediction & Pick: San Jose State +10.5