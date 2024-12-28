ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Nevada-Wyoming prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nevada-Wyoming.

This is a very important college basketball game for the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Mountain West Conference is tough, deep and balanced. Nearly every game in the league is going to be contentious and difficult. Air Force might be the one team in the Mountain West which will be easy to defeat on a relatively consistent basis. Other than the Falcons, every other team figures to put up a fight in conference play. Therefore, any game lost needs to be compensated for with a win. Teams can't afford three-game losing streaks, because they know that each new opponent will be formidable and tough to beat. The good teams which are expected to make the NCAA Tournament — such as Nevada — can't stack losses. If they have a bad day, they need to immediately answer the next time they take the court in a league game.

This is the situation Nevada faces heading into Laramie for a Saturday battle versus Wyoming. The Wolf Pack lost at home to Colorado State earlier this month. Nevada was a strong favorite in that game (-375 moneyline at tipoff time) but was steadily outplayed by Colorado State. The Rams led at halftime and maintained their lead in the second half en route to a road victory. Nevada stumbled and now needs to avoid a loss against a Wyoming team which has lost a number of close games this season. The Cowboys will be intent on finishing the job — playing all 40 minutes instead of playing 35 good minutes and then crumbling in the final five — when they host the Pack in the latest Mountain West mystery theater presentation.

The biggest Mountain West game on Saturday is Utah State at San Diego State, and other games between conference title contenders will get the biggest national headlines. Yet, it's these kinds of games — against scrappy opponents not expected to make the NCAA Tournament — which might determine the ultimate outcome of Nevada's season. The same goes for other MWC contenders. They will obviously want to beat the best teams in the league, but surviving the road trips to the lower half of the conference might be what gets them into the 2025 NCAA Tournament. It's go-time for a Nevada team which can't dig itself a bigger ditch heading into January.

Here are the Nevada-Wyoming College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Nevada-Wyoming Odds

Nevada: -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -285

Wyoming: +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +230

Over: 137.5 (-110)

Under: 137.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nevada vs Wyoming

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network

Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Wolf Pack will be hugely motivated after their loss to Colorado State. They know the stakes. They know they have to right the ship. It's only late December — two and a half months from Selection Sunday — but coach Steve Alford knows this is exactly the kind of game his team cannot afford to lose if it wants to be part of March Madness.

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cowboys are at home. They have been competitive throughout the season. Their problem has been finishing wins, not being close. Wyoming has played a lot of close games, and if it is close in this one, that will cover the 6.5-point spread the Cowboys are getting (not giving).

Final Nevada-Wyoming Prediction & Pick

Nevada should win straight up, so we're reticent to trust Wyoming. All in all, the spread bet is worth staying away from. Maybe wait for a live play.

Final Nevada-Wyoming Prediction & Pick: Wyoming +6.5