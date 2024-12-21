ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado State-Nevada prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Colorado State-Nevada.

The Mountain West Conference had a great 2024 season in college basketball. Can it do the same this time around? At the start of a conference season, so many possibilities exist in terms of how the top teams will stack up. One thing conferences don't try to do — you can't really manufacture this — but always hope will happen is that the top teams will distribute their wins and losses evenly. This is what separates a three- or four-bid NCAA Tournament league from a seven- or eight-bid league. When all the quality results are equally spread around, the number of bids in March Madness rises. When a few teams hoard the bigger wins from a season, the number of bids shrinks. Colorado State and Nevada have been part of this kind of dynamic in the Mountain West the past few seasons. The league has been good enough and deep enough to get several bids to the NCAA Tournament. Fortunately, the results have indeed been spread around to create a larger number of bids. Last season, the Mountain West produced a record six NCAA Tournament bids. Colorado State and Nevada were both part of that group. The Rams and Wolf Pack both hope to be part of the fun this season. That's part of what makes this game so richly interesting and intriguing. It's not just about which team will win here, but will the losing team be able to handle what is expected to be a bumpy ride in a tough, deep conference in which nearly every game will be a rugged test of its capacities and skills?

Air Force is a bad team, and virtually every Mountain West contender will need to drill the Falcons. Other than AFA, though, every other Mountain West team is competitive. Fresno State might be at the lower end of the spectrum, but the Bulldogs usually put up a fight in conference play. San Jose State has gotten better as the season has moved along. Wyoming has lost a number of close games and has thumped inferior opponents. The Cowboys figure to be a tricky oppnent. None of those (non-Air Force) teams figure to make the NCAA Tournament, but they aren't cream puffs.

The point is clear: In a conference which is a dogfight nearly every night, grabbing a win over a good opponent feels like a major achievement, and losing a tough game against quality opposition carries considerable weight. That's the backdrop to this confrontation between two teams with their eyes on March.

Here are the Colorado State-Nevada College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Colorado State-Nevada Odds

Colorado State: +7.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +270

Nevada: -7.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -345

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado State vs Nevada

Time: 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rams might not be the better team, but in a conference known for its parity and its difficulty, the chances of this game being close are very good. CSU has a very good chance of making this a down-to-the-final-30-seconds game, in which case 7.5 points will be covered by the underdog.

Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado State has been wobbly this season, losing at home to UC Riverside and not putting opponents away well before the final horn. Nevada can get on top of this game if CSU delivers another slow start.

Final Colorado State-Nevada Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Colorado State, but we don't fully trust the Rams in this spot. Stay away.

Final Colorado State-Nevada Prediction & Pick: Colorado State +7.5