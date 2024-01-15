Neve Campbell would return to Scream 7 'under the right circumstances' after Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega's exits.

Neve Campbell didn't appear in Scream 6 over contractual disputes. Then, after Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega exited Scream 7 for different reasons, the cast is in flux.

From the very first entry, Campbell has led every Scream film through the fifth one. And now, she expects to get a call back for the upcoming seventh film.

Neve Campbell could return “under the right circumstances”

Speaking to Variety, Campbell revealed that she would return to the horror franchise “under the right circumstances.” However, she doesn't know what their current plans are.

“I honestly have no idea what their plans are,” Campbell revealed. “I know a lot has gone on around it and I'm sure they're spinning a little bit at the moment.

“These movies mean a lot to us and they mean a lot to the fans. I go to these conventions sometimes and I meet the fans and they're frantic about these films. They love them. These films mean a lot to them and these characters mean a lot to them. So even for their sake, I would love to see it continue,” she added.

We will see if a new deal is worked out. Campbell wanted to be paid more than she was offered for the sixth film after leading the previous five films. As a franchise, the Scream films have grossed over $900 million worldwide. The sixth installment made $169 million in 2023.

Neve Campbell got her big break with Scream in 1996. She had previously starred in Paint Cans, The Passion of John Ruskin, and The Craft. Wes Craven's classic put her front and center, and she would continue leading the subsequent three films through 2011.

New age Scream

In 2022, the Scream franchise returned with the 2022. Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet (Ready or Not) directed the film and Campbell returned alongside Courtney Cox and David Arquette from the original films. A new cast with young stars including Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown were introduced.

Scream 7 was undoubtedly coming after the success of the sixth film. In November 2023, Barrera was fired from the production due to her social media posts about the Israel-Hamas war. The next day, it was reported that Ortega had left the production.