The Green Bay Packers fell short of their historical glory finishing third in the NFC North last season. Preston Smith had just one tackle in the Packers' final game, a loss at home to the Detroit Lions that knocked them out of the playoffs. Still, Smith is confident heading into this season, particularly the team's matchups with the Chicago Bears.

Green Bay is hoping to get help for this upcoming season's run at a playoff spot. One of its top offensive linemen just shared an exciting injury update. New quarterback Jordan Love is turning heads among Packers players, who have been driving the Jordan Love hype train.

Recently, Smith was asked for his reaction to predictions from NFL Total Access analyst Adam Rank on the Packers' season. While Rank had the Packers avenging their loss to their rivals from the Motor City, he added a loss to the Bears. Smith fired back by saying he has never lost to Chicago in his career.

"In my career I've never lost to the Bears" Hey @adamrank , looks like @PrestonSmith91 has something to say about your picks… 👀 pic.twitter.com/asjHPBXSuS — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) June 19, 2023

“I feel like a VERY important aspect of the conversation is being excluded by Preston. Maybe, I don't know, losing a top 5 all-time Hall-of-Fame QB in the off-season,” asked one fan. “Maybe that had a significant impact at why he always beat the Bears? Hopefully the Bears hand this man an L in Sept.”

The Bears have lost their last eight games to the Packers, with the last team win coming in December 2018. Love, the Packers' new starting quarterback, trolled Bears fans with a surprising message trolling Green Bay's rivals from The Windy City.

Smith had 38 tackles, 8.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 2022.