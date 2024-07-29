Jordan Brand and Nike are beginning to fill the Fall calendar with highly-anticipated releases of classic Air Jordan silhouettes. We've already seen a number of retro releases returning, but this upcoming drop will feature a twist to a timeless numbered Jordan sneaker. By the end of August, we'll see the addition of a brand new “Cement Grey” colorway of the Air Jordan 3.

Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Air Jordan 3 has always been a favorite for sneakerheads and OG collectors ever since their original release in 1988. It became known as the first sneaker designed by legend Tinker Hatfield and ultimately propelled Jordan Brand towards what it is today. The original “Black Cement” and “White Cement” colorways continue to be one of the most sought-after colorways in all of the numbered Jordan line and people will still argue it's the best sneaker Air Jordan has ever released.

Following a similar cadence, we'll see an upcoming “Cement Grey” colorway on the Air Jordan 3, providing a happy medium between its classic predecessors. As with most Air Jordan 3 releases, expect these to be another hit.

Air Jordan 3 “Cement Grey”

The Air Jordan 3 “Cement Grey” comes in a white leather base throughout the uppers, midsole, and heel tab. The grey hues and coloring are seen on the outsole, part of the midsole, and within the iconic elephant print along the heel, toe, and eyelets. The laces come in white and we see a red oversize Jumpman on the tongue, coupled with the black Jumpman on the heel. The sockliner is grey, completing this fall-ready shoe as the summer months dwindle and the weather gets a bit cooler.

The official style code for the sneakers will read Summit White/Fire Red-Cement Grey-Black. The release date has been set for August 31, 2024 and the shoes will retail for $200. They'll release on Nike SNKRS App and will be available in select Jordan retailers while supplies last. Expect this to be a hyped release that sells out quickly, so be sure to stay on top of news during release day.

Will you be marking these on your fall release calendar?