Apex Legends developers Respawn Entertainment recently unveiled that Season 22 will introduce a new battle pass system. Back when the first season of Apex launched, the battle royale consistently launched a battle pass every season. Each pass changed depending on the season's theme. While players who never bought the pass initially had to pay with real money, the pass typically reimbursed them with enough Apex Coins to buy the new pass in the following season.

The way Apex's old battle pass worked was a perfect way to keep fans playing the game. However, after the developers announced their future plans with the next pass, it'll be tough to tell if players would still want to purchase it.

Apex Legends Will Introduce Two Battle Passes in Season 22

Respawn Entertainment announced that Apex Legends will have two battle passes moving forward starting in Season 22. Each pass will last throughout the duration of each half of the season split.

While that doesn't sound so bad, the developers made it worse by switching up the payment method. Apparently, players have to pay with real money when purchasing each pass. Meaning to say, all the accumulated Apex Coins they have stashed away no longer have any value. To add insult to injury, each battle pass will cost $9.99. Adding everything up, players will more or less spend $20 every season when purchasing both passes.

Respawn Entertainment Provides a Breakdown of the New Battle Pass System

The developers posted an explanation of how the new battle system would work on social media and their official website.

Respawn explained on their website:

We’ll get into it for those that love the details, but here’s the gist: shorter Battle Pass with one for each split, revamped rewards, and purchased with IRL currency with a new cost for Premium+. We’ve seen the numbers, and things need to be more approachable and realistic for our global player community. Each of these updated aspects allows us to make the Battle Pass more attainable and valuable for your time and money. Starting in Season 22, each split will now have its own 60 Level Battle Pass with the same cost for each. With the Battle Pass shortened, more of our community will be able to tackle the track and obtain the Reactive skin at the end. Cost is another aspect that we’ve been reevaluating. To up the value going forward, each Premium Track Battle Pass will cost $9.99 and will come with the rewards expanded on above. The decision to move from AC to real world currency is not one that we made lightly, but it does allow us to decrease the price of Premium+ for our community. The new Premium+ Battle Pass comes in at $19.99 and offers additional value; a cost difference of ~29% when compared to the discontinued Premium Battle Pass Bundle at 2800 AC.

Fans Are Displeased with Respawn's Decision

After Respawn unveiled the new battle pass system coming to Apex Legends Season 22, fans on social media are openly expressing disgust and how upset they are. Many are calling out EA Games for once again prioritizing money over keeping fans happy with the game. Some fans are threatening to quit the game entirely while others are straight up bad-mouthing the developers.

This isn't Respawn and EA's first rodeo. No matter what fans say, these developers typically stay firm on their decisions.

