The New England Patriots came crashing back down to earth in Week 3 against the New York Jets, as they followed up a strong pair of games to open the season with a disappointing 24-3 loss on Thursday Night Football. Things won't be getting any easier for them either, as they are set to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. So with kickoff fast approaching, we will unveil our Patriots Week 4 predictions.

The Niners also find themselves with a 1-2 record, as they suffered a pair of surprising losses against the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams. It's safe to say that they will be looking to find a way to get back on track, which isn't exactly good news for New England. So without further ado, let's get into our bold predictions and see what could end up happening in this contest.

The Patriots defense will allow Brock Purdy to throw for 350+ yards

While the Pats roster has a lot of weaknesses, one of their supposed strengths was their secondary. While they shut down Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, they have gotten torched by Geno Smith and Aaron Rodgers in back-to-back weeks now, and they have a daunting test ahead of them against the Niners high-powered offense.

While they thankfully won't have to worry about Christian McCaffrey out of the backfield, George Kittle will be back in action after he missed Week 3, and it seems like Deebo Samuel is trending towards playing as well. Add in star wideout Brandon Aiyuk and Week 3 breakout performer Jauan Jennings, and this could be a long day for the Patriots defense. Assuming this game remains close, Brock Purdy could be in store for a big day, with the end result being a 350+ passing yard outing.

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson will rush for 125+ yards and a touchdown

Pretty much nothing went right for the Patriots in Week 3 against the Jets, and that included the performance of star running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who racked up just 23 yards on six carries, while also losing a fumble along the way. New England's offense is built around their ground game, which makes it imperative for Stevenson to play at a high level.

The good news is that Stevenson will be going up against a 49ers run defense that has struggled through three weeks, and things could get even worse for them now that star defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is out for the rest of the season. With the motivation to put together a strong outing on his mind, Stevenson will take advantage of every opportunity he gets, and it will result in 125+ rushing yards and a score for him.

Drake Maye will be forced to play for the Patriots due to a Jacoby Brissett injury

It goes without saying that we never wish injury upon any athlete in the world of sports, but it cannot be ignored that Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett has taken an absolute beating through three weeks of the season. And with starting left tackle Vederian Lowe already ruled out for the game, that could result in third-round rookie Caeden Wallace drawing the start, which means he may find himself on an island against one of the best pass rushers in the league.

Simply put, that is a recipe for disaster, and while Brissett has managed to peel himself off the ground every time he's gotten hit this season, he may end up taking a knock in this one that he can't recover from. Don't be surprised if Drake Maye finds his way onto the field in this one, and while it's certainly not a situation New England wants to throw the talented rookie into, it could end up having massive repercussions on his quarterback battle with Brissett.