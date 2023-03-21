A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

With the announcement of Nintendo Switch Online finally getting a Game Boy service, we are getting many new games for the online service. In line with the Game Boy Service on Nintendo Switch Online, they are adding two old-school Game Boy titles, a SNES title, and an original NES game.

According to the official release of Nintendo via Youtube, the following games will be added to the Game Boy Service on the Nintendo Switch:

Game Boy Switch Online

Kirby’s Dream Land 2

The bridges that connect the seven Rainbow Islands have disappeared! Help Kirby solve the mystery while battling King Dedede and his horde of minions. Along the way, meet Rick, Kine, and Coo – each possessing important abilities that will help Kirby save the day!

BurgerTime Deluxe

It’s a nonstop food fight in this classic arcade game! Give Chef Peter Pepper a hand and create the ultimate burger by traversing an action-packed kitchen to gather your materials – but watch out, because renegade ingredients will stop at nothing to put an end to your cooking days.

Super NES

Side Pocket

You might be able to play it cool behind the cue in Nine Ball Game and Pocket Game, but do you have what it takes to finesse with the best in the challenging Trick Game? Make use of a variety of shots in both solo and multiplayer modes and get ready to rack ’n’ roll in this billiards game that was originally released for Super NES in 1993!

Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)

Xevious

You are humanity’s last hope against the sinister XEVIOUS collective! Pilot the Solvalou Fighter and its variety of weapons in your mission to destroy XEVIOUS aircraft and bases from deep behind enemy lines. XEVIOUS differentiated itself from its mid-80s contemporaries with its unique enemy types, hidden gameplay features, and variety of vertically scrolling environments. Ask yourself, are you devious enough to beat XEVIOUS?

Japan and the rest of the world were given additional games on the Game Boy Service.

For more on the latest updates, news, and events on anything and everything about Nintendo and its services, new games, old-school games on Nintendo Switch, and more here on ClutchPoints Gaming!