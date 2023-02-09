During the February 8th Nintendo Direct, the Pokemon Trading Card Game’s Gameboy version will be coming to the Nintendo Switch Online – Gameboy Software this 2023. Nintendo Switch Online will offer Gameboy Games for free for its subscribers.

Nintendo Switch Online – Gameboy Software

As announced recently, Nintendo Switch Online will be offering the Gameboy, Gameboy Color, and Gameboy Advance software available for download into the Nintendo Switch console. All of these are free if you are subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + premium.

On the Gameboy Software service, the following titles are available to be played on the Nintendo Switch:

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Game & Watch Gallery 3

GARGOYLE’S QUEST

Kirby’s Dream Land

Metroid II – Return of Samus

Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins

Tetris

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

Wario Land 3

Kirby’s Tilt ‘N Tumble (Coming soon)

Pokémon Trading Card Game (Coming soon)

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages (Coming soon)

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons (Coming soon)

Besides these games, the following are also available to download for free with the Gameboy Advance Software on the Nintendo Switch:

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$

Kirby & The Amazing Mirror (Coming soon)

Metroid Fusion (Coming soon)

Fire Emblem (Coming soon)

F-Zero Maximum Velocity (Coming soon)

Golden Sun (Coming soon)

Pokemon Trading Card Game – Gameboy Color

Part of the games that will be part of the free games to download on the Nintendo Switch Online is the first video game iteration of the Pokemon Trading Card Game.

For those that don’t know, this game lets you play as a new trainer who is on a journey to inherit the Legendary cards. In order to do so, you as the player will have to defeat all 8 Club Masters and the 4 Grand Masters in a way that mirrors the main Pokemon video game series but only in card battles. This is done and accomplished by using standard Pokemon cards in the game instead of actual Pokemon.

The game features all the cards from the original Base, Jungle, and Fossil expansions as well as multiple unique cards limited only to the game together with other promotional cards. All of these cards are collected in-game by defeating various trainers in the eight respective clubs as well as a famous Japanese personality named Imakuni. These clubs are dotted around the island and are navigated via the main map of the game. The game also boasts 50 pre-created decks to access for beginners and players who would want to have it easy as long as they have all the required cards to complete the deck.

Luckily, with the internet and all its glory, you can play multiplayer mode against your friends without having the need to use the link cable that was available back in the day.

It is great to see titles from the past be brought back and given a fresh breath of life like how Nintendo is doing with their classics.