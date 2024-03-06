In the Genshin Impact Version 4.5 Special Event Livestream, the new banner “Chronicled Wish” was introduced! Here's everything you need to know about this new banner.
What is Genshin's Chronicled Wish Banner?
HoYoverse knew that introducing a new banner to its millions of players would not be an easy feat, so they put out a lengthy FAQ about it.
First: the important things. You will need Intertwined Fates to roll in the Chronicled Wish. That's the same Fates you use to roll for the Featured Banner, and is NOT the Acquaint Fate you use to roll in the Standard Banner.
This new banner will feature both 5-star characters and 5-star weapons. Apart from this, it will largely be similar to the existing banners where players can get random 4-star and 3-star items.
Before you can roll, however, you need to set a “Chronicled Path.”
This Chronicled Path will be either a 5-star character or a 5-star weapon of your choosing from the selected featured items available in the banner. Selecting a character for your Chronicled Path will cause all items gained from the Chronicled Wish banner to be characters, and the same works for weapons.
Is there pity in Chronicled Wish?
The new Genshin Impact banner Chronicled Wish features a similar pity system to the other banners, with a slight change.
A maximum of 90 wishes will guarantee you a 5-star item. Once you roll a 5-star, there is a 50% chance it is your Chronicled Path. Otherwise, you gain a “Fate Point.” For every 10 wishes, you are guaranteed a 4-star or above item.
Wish pity carries over across Chronicled Wish banners. For example, if you made 50 wishes on a Chronicled Wish banner and did not get a 5-star until the end of the banner, you will be 40 wishes away from a 5-star unit in the following Chronicled Wish banner.
What is a Fate Point?
A Fate Point is the proper name for the “50/50 guarantee” that you are probably familiar with. As said before, you can acquire a Fate Point if you lose the 50/50 and get a unit that was not your Chronicled Path. Having a Fate Point means that the next 5-star unit you get from Chronicled Wish will be the chosen Chronicled Path unit and will consume the Fate Point.
Fate Points do NOT carry over between different Chronicled Wish banners. This means once you lose the 50/50 and get a Fate Point, you must use up the Fate Point on the same Chronicled Wish banners.
This also means that you will need 180 rolls to completely guarantee getting your Chronicled Path.
Who and what will be featured in the Chronicled Wish?
For Version 4.5, here are the featured items:
Featured items may change in between banners. It's currently unknown whether there will be a Chronicled Wish per Genshin Impact Version.
Exclusive 5-star characters that have already been featured in their own Character Event Wish banner at least 3 times and have not appeared in any recent Event Wishes will be featured in this new Genshin Impact banner. This does not mean they will no longer have a dedicated Character Event Wish.
More details can be found on the official FAQ released by Genshin Impact and HoYoverse.
