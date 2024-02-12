This will be a nice kick in his career.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a new karate kid. Ben Wang punched the ticket for the iconic role in the new film.

Sony Pictures cast the star as the newest part of the martial arts saga on Monday, THR reports. It wasn't a cakewalk to get to this point. After all, a global search brought in an estimated 10K entries in the first 24 hours. That's a lot of actors fighting for this role.

Ultimately though, 17-year-old Wang wins the part. Along with playing Jacob Zheng on Mean Girls, the actor is well known for Disney+'s American Born Chinese, where he played Jin Wang.

Along with Ben Wang, Jackie Chan, and Ralph Macchio are reprising their previous roles in the upcoming film.

Apparently, Wang nailed his audition to get the part. Studio insiders claim he showed a deep connection to the character and has extensive martial arts knowledge. This includes experience with karate, wing chun/kung fu, gumdo, kempo, and taekwondo. Also, he's fluent in Mandarin. Beyond that, it boils down to just being a good, charismatic actor — which he has going for him.

What's the new Karate Kid about?

Details are still under wraps. However, we do know that it will be the story of a teen from China who finds direction with his mentor — or two. It will either be Macchio's Daniel LaRusson or Chan's Mr. Han, who provides mentorship to the boy.

What we do know is the Karate Kid franchise is popular. Within over a 30-year span, it's earned over $618 million at the global box office. Additionally, the spinoff Cobra Kai has paid off well for Netflix, with an Emmy nomination and hardcore followers.

Look for Ben Wang in the new Karate Kid. When details emerge about release dates and more, we'll drop-kick the details here.