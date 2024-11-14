ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Washington State-New Mexico prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Washington State-New Mexico.

The Washington State Cougars enter mid-November with only one loss. They have danced around some landmines in their 2024 season. They trailed San Jose State at the end of regulation but kicked a 52-yard field goal in the final seconds to tie and get to overtime. They eventually won in double overtime. Washington State trailed San Diego State by two scores in the second half but gained a crucial interception deep in its own territory to thwart a potential game-sealing touchdown drive by SDSU. The Cougars were able to regroup and make a late surge to escape with a 29-26 win over the Aztecs. Washington State hasn't been a dominant team this year, but it has managed to win most of the games in which it hasn't played particularly well, the only loss being to Boise State on the road on a night when the Broncos brought their A-game.

Given Washington State's brushes with danger this season — games in which it did not thrive but found a way to escape with a win — the Cougars need to be vigilant and prepared as they go to Albuquerque to face New Mexico. The Lobos aren't an especially good team, but they can be potent on offense. They scored 50 at Utah State. They have been involved in multiple shootouts this season. If Washington State is not focused on defense, the Cougars could get involved a high-scoring fireworks display, and they might not escape this time the way they did against San Jose State. That game versus SJSU ended 54-52. Washington State would prefer to not have any drama in this game, but the Cougars have shown that being a double-digit favorite does not guarantee a smooth ride. They were double-digit favorites versus both San Jose State and San Diego State, but those two games went down to the wire. WSU didn't even come remotely close to covering the spread. Let's see what happens this time, as the 2024 season hits the home stretch.

Washington State-New Mexico Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2004. Washington State won, 21-17.

Overall Series: Washington State leads the all-time series 2-0.

Here are the Washington State-New Mexico College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Washington State-New Mexico Odds

Washington State: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -580

New Mexico: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +420

Over: 72.5 (-106)

Under: 72.5 (-114)

How to Watch Washington State vs New Mexico

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Washington State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Washington State knows it is close to having a 10- or 11-win season. The Cougars haven't been terrifically consistent, but they are going to improve in this game and not let it come down to the final few minutes. They looked solid last week versus Utah State and will carry that level of form into this game.

Why New Mexico Could Cover The Spread/Win

Washington State as a double-digit favorite has often failed to cover spreads. Going on the road, the Cougars have not been steady and reliable. They almost lost outright to San Diego State as a 14.5-point favorite. New Mexico will keep it close.

Final Washington State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick

We're leaning to New Mexico, but neither team is trustworthy. Stay away from this game.

Final Washington State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick: New Mexico +13.5