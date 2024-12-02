ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Boise State and UNLV meet again in the Mountain West Championship. These two teams are the two best in the Group of Five, and this is a play-in game for the College Football Playoff. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UNLV-Boise State prediction and pick.

UNLV-Boise State Last Game – Matchup History

Boise State won the last two matchups between these two teams. They won 44-20 in Las Vegas last year, and then they also won 29-24 earlier this year. The Broncos have been the best team in the Mountain West all year, and they can make another statement in this game, or the Rebels can pull off the upset and get into the College Football Playoff in their own right.

Overall Series: Boise State leads 10-3

Here are the UNLV-Boise State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UNLV-Boise State Odds

UNLV: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +140

Boise State: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 58.5 (-110)

Under: 58.5 (-110)

How to Watch UNLV vs. Boise State

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UNLV Could Cover The Spread/Win

UNLV has been a great story this season, and their offense makes them go. They are averaging 38.7 points per game and 434 total yards per game. Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams has stepped in seamlessly this season after Matthew Sluka left the program. He has 1,735 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, and four interceptions, with a 64.1% completion percentage. Ricky White III has been a star for the Rebels in the receiving corps. He has 1,020 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 75 receptions, and he is also a matchup nightmare for any team, regardless of whether it is Group of Five or Power Four. Thanks to their balance, the running game has also been very good for the Rebels. Williams has 768 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 130 carries. Then, Jai'Den Thomas leads with 833 yards and nine touchdowns on 137 carries. This team has the firepower to compete against this Boise State defense and stay in the game with Ashton Jeanty on the other side.

UNLV's defense has been solid this season. They allow 22 points per game, which is the best scoring defense in the Mountain West. They also allow 349.3 yards per game. The running and passing defense for the Rebels could not be more different. They have the best-rushing defense in the Mountain West, allowing 101.1 yards per game on the ground. Then, they allow 248.2 yards through the air. This will be a huge matchup for the Rebels defense because Jeanty is the best running back this defense will see all year. They bottled Jeanty up a decent amount in the first game, and that is where this defense needs to start. If they can do it again, they have a massive chance of the upset.

Why Boise State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Boise State has been great this season. They have the best offense in the Mountain West. They are averaging 478.3 yards and 40.6 points per game. Then, in yards, they are fifth in the country and third in points scored. Quarterback Maddux Madsen has been a steady force on this offense. He has 2,556 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 61.7% completion percentage. Cameron Camper has also been solid in the receiving game, with 811 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 51 receptions. The running game is the key for the Broncos because Ashton Jeanty is a bona fide star and is a legitimate contender for the Heirman Trophy. Jeanty has 2,288 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns on 312 carries. His stats are incredible, but UNLV was one of the worst games of the season for him. This offense revolves around him, and he can still have a great game against the Rebels.

The Boise State defense has been solid this season, allowing 23.2 points per game and 364.8 yards per game. The defense has been solid but nothing special because they have not had to be special due to how well the offense is playing. The Broncos have been great against the ground game, ranking second in the Mountain West in rushing yards allowed at 106.6 yards, but they have struggled against the pass, allowing 258.3 yards through the air. UNLV has been great on offense and has not skipped a beat with Hajj-Malik Williams under center instead of Matthew Sluka. This Broncos defense played well against this offense in their first meeting, and they have the blueprint to slow them down. This is a huge matchup in Boise that will determine who wins.

Final UNLV-Boise State Prediction & Pick

UNLV has the offense to compete with Boise State and Ashton Jeanty. Their first meeting was close, with the Broncos winning. Ashton Jeanty is the key here, and I do not think the Rebels will be able to slow him down again. Expect this game to be close, but the Broncos should win and cover at home.

Final UNLV-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Boise State -3.5 (-115)