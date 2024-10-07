ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a mid-week C-USA battle as New Mexico State faces Jacksonville State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a New Mexico State-Jacksonville State prediction and pick.

New Mexico State enters the game sitting at 1-4 on the year. They opened up the year with a win over Southeast Missouri but then would struggle from there. They would face Liberty next. New Mexico State had the 17-9 lead at the half, but Liberty would return a fumble for a touchdown to make it close in the fourth quarter. Liberty would score twice in the last 5:12 of the game to win 30-24. They would then fall 48-0 to Fresno State and 31-11 to Sam Houston. They would then struggle with New Mexico, going down 21-10 at the half and falling 50-40.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville State is 2-3 on the year. They opened the year with losses to Coastal Carolina, Louisville, and Eastern Michigan. Jacksonville State would rebound and win 44-7 over Southern Miss. Last week they would hit the road and face Kennesaw State. They would win 63-24.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: New Mexico State-Jacksonville State Odds

New Mexico State: +20.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +890

Jacksonville State: -20.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -1700

Over: 57.5 (-110)

Under: 57.5 (-110)

How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why New Mexico State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Santino Marucci has taken over as the starting quarterback for New Mexico State. He had completed 28 of 59 passes this year for just 47.5 percent passing on the year. He has 268 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Marucci has also run 18 times for 74 yards and a score. He has not been the starter all year, with Parker Awad seeing time. Awad struggled through, completing just 36.4 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

TJ Pride has led the way in the receiving game. He has 12 receptions for 123 yards but has not scored this year. Meanwhile, Kordell David has nine receptions for 72 yards while PJ Johnson III has six receptions for 72 yards this year. Meanwhile, Seth McGowan leads the way on the ground this year. He has run 58 times for 334 yards and two touchdowns. Mike Washington has also been solid. He has 56 carries but for just 197 yards. Still, he has scored twice this year.

New Mexico State is 124th in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 125th in opponent yards per game. They are 133rd against the run this year while sitting 56th against the pass. Buddha Peleti has been solid in the pass rush. He has 2.5 sacks on the year. Meanwhile, Tayden Barners has four pass breakups and an interception. Josiah Coz also has two interceptions this year.

Why Jacksonville State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tyler Huff has led the offense for Jacksonville State. He has completed 78 of 116 passes for 1,073 yards this year. He has five touchdown passes but also has four interceptions. Huff has been sacked six times but has been great running the ball. He has 63 carries for 445 yards this year and five scores.

Michael Pettaway has led the way this year. He has 13 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, Brock Rechsteiner has seven receptions for 146 yards on the year with a score. Finally, Cam Vaughn has 18 receptions for 223 yards and a score. In the running game, Tre Stewart has led the way. He has 65 carries for 354 yards this year. He has also scored eight times. Meanwhile, Anwar Lewis has 34 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacksonville State is 109th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 102nd in opponent yards. They are 76th against the pass while sitting 109th against the rush. Reginald Hughes is fourth on the team in tackles with 32 while having two sacks on the year. J-Rock Swain also has 2.5 sacks on the year. Further, Antonio Carter has been solid. He leads the team with 49 tackles while breaking up a pass and having an interception. Jabari Mack has also been great. He has three pass breakups, two interceptions, and one touchdown on the year.

Final New Mexico State-Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick

In this New Mexico State-Jacksonville State match, the odds heavily favor Jacksonville State. New Mexico State has struggled heavily this year. They are scoring just 18.8 points per game, 104th in the nation. Still, Jacksonville State has struggled heavily on defense this year. They are allowing nearly 35 points per game, including allowing 24 points to a bad Kennesaw State offense. That will be enough for New Mexico State to keep this one close. While New Mexico State may cover, take the over as the best play in this one.

Final New Mexico State-Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick: Over 57.5 (-110)