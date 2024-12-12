ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a New Mexico State-Texas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch New Mexico State Texas.

The college basketball season has a modest slate on Thursday night with some games which won't get front-page treatment. This is one such contest, with Texas trying to regroup and evolve after a difficult loss this past Sunday to UConn.

Texas lost the first game of its college basketball season to Ohio State. The Longhorns were then able to handle defeated Syracuse and North Carolina State away from home. Texas came home this past Sunday to face UConn. The Longhorns had to like their chances, given that UConn had been a terrible team away from home and was not especially convincing in a win over a flawed Baylor team several days earlier. Yet, Texas did not show up against UConn.

The Longhorns were run out of the building in the first half. UConn slapped a 42-24 onslaught on the Horns in the first 20 minutes and cruised home for an 11-point win, 76-65. Texas allowed UConn to walk into Austin and shoot 52 percent from the field while also out-rebounding UT by 14, 39-25. It was a comprehensive beatdown in which the Longhorns never matched UConn's energy and focus. It was a big bucket of cold water splashed on this team after it won its previous seven games in a row. Now Texas has to pick itself off the canvas and regroup.

New Mexico State had lost four straight games heading into its rivalry game with the New Mexico Lobos. Yet, what's the old saying about rivalry games? Throw the records out the window. NMSU was able to go into Albuquerque and deal UNM a shocking 89-83 overtime loss. New Mexico State was powered by 27 points from Christian Cook and 20 by Robert Carpenter off the bench. NMSU hit 14 of 31 3-point shots and held New Mexico to 35.7-percent shooting for the game. New Mexico State led for most of the action and could have lost hope when New Mexico rallied to force overtime. Yet, the Aggies regrouped in the extra period and held off the Lobos for the biggest win of their season. Can NMSU build on that win and play consistently well? At 4-5, New Mexico State is still not in position to make a run at the postseason. This team has to show it can play well in games other than rivalry battles.

Here are the New Mexico State-Texas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: New Mexico State-Texas Odds

New Mexico State: +19.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +1600

Texas: -19.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -4500

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch New Mexico State vs Texas

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why New Mexico State Will Cover The Spread/Win

After winning on the road at New Mexico, NMSU should be soaring and flying in this game. We should see a very confident team which will give Texas a real fight and keep the game close enough to cover the spread.

We should also point out that Texas got punched in the mouth by UConn and might be a little depressed and deflated a few days later against an opponent which might not get the blood pumping all that much.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Longhorns have plenty of incentive to play well after they no-showed against UConn. If Texas comes out of the gate firing on all cylinders, it can win this game by 25 points.

Final New Mexico State-Texas Prediction & Pick

The lean is to New Mexico State, but you might want to wait 10 to 15 minutes into the game to make a live play with a spread this large.

Final New Mexico State-Texas Prediction & Pick: New Mexico State +19.5