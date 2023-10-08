The New Orleans Pelicans will enter the season with the renewed hope that they can stay healthy and win some games. We're here to showcase our NBA odds series, make a Pelicans over-under win total prediction, and pick for the 2023-2024 season.

The Pelicans went 42-40. Ultimately, they went 23-14 to start the year but 19-26 in the final 45. The problem, as usual, was the health of Zion Williamson. Unfortunately., it also resulted in a play-in game loss. Brandon Ingram also could not stay healthy. Somehow, CJ McCollum was the only player who stayed relatively healthy. However, he could only do so much by himself. Willie Green is back as the head coach. Now, he hopes to get more out of his team to reach 45 wins.

Can Williamson and Ingram stay on the floor? Moreover, can the Pelicans integrate their returning players into the offense and cover all the odds? Williamson, Ingram, and McCollum barely played together last season. Significantly, the defense was 12th in field goal percentage and hopes to keep playing well. The defense will be the key to winning and covering the spread, especially if the injuries mount.

NBA Odds: Pelicans Odds

Over 44.5 Wins: -106

Under 44.5 Wins: -114

Why The Pelicans Will Win 45 Games

Before we take a look at the negative aspects, let's first imagine a season where everything goes perfectly. Subsequently, that means everyone will reach their potential and stay healthy.

McCollum averaged 20.9 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game last season. Amazingly, his ball-handling skills and ability to control the offense make him a valuable asset. Ingram averaged 24.7 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds. Thus, he broke through with career highs despite missing some time. The Pelicans love his shooting and hope he can keep getting better.

But now we come to the core of the issue. Yes, we are talking about Williamson and his inability to stay on the court. Assuming he can stay healthy and play regularly, he will be an amazing asset. Significantly, he averaged 26 points, seven rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game through 29 contests last season. Williamson also shot a ridiculous 50.8 percent from the field. Thus, there is no doubting his ability to dominate. But in the end, the best ability is availability. If Williamson stays healthy, it can probably give the Pelicans at least 10 more wins.

Jonas Valanciunas was a monster down low, averaging 14.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he shot 54.7 percent from the field. Trey Murphy III was another great player on the team. Ultimately, he scored 14.5 points per game while shooting 40.6 percent from beyond the arc. Murphy would love to replicate those numbers for the coming season and believes he can.

The Pelicans will win 45 games because they have extraordinary talent on their team. Additionally, they have endured so much bad luck recently that is bound to flip.

Why The Pelicans Will Not Win 45 Games

But now we get to the negative. Yes, the Pelicans have exceptional talent. They have probably one of the best players in the NBA. Additionally, they have one of the best point guards and shooting guards. But they cannot stay on the floor.

Williamson played 29 games last season. Sadly, lingering injuries prevented him from reaching his potential. Ingram also played only 45 games. Thus, there will be added pressure on him to stay healthy. Herbert Jones played exceptional defense. However, his offense left a lot to be desired, as he only mustered 9.8 points per game. Can he score?

The Pelicans need to know they have depth that can cover for any injuries they sustain. Consequently, it does not appear they have done much to improve their roster to guarantee that. The Pelicans probably need to balance their rotations to take pressure off the stars and keep them healthy. Sadly, not doing so might result in the injury bug biting them again.

The Pelicans also play in a loaded conference. Significantly, they have to commonly deal with the Denver Nuggets in addition to the entire Pacific Division. Are they ready to face the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, or Phoenix Suns?

The Pelicans will not win 45 games because they have not proven they can stay healthy. Furthermore, it might prove too challenging to compete with the best teams in the Western Conference.

Final Pelicans Over-Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Western Conference has gotten better while the Pelicans remained the same. Therefore, that, combined with the potential for injury, means the Pelicans will not get to 45 wins this season and struggle to stay above 500.

Final Pelicans Over-Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 44.5 Wins: -114