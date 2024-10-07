The New Orleans Saints enter Week 5 with a 2-2 record. They were the hottest offense in the league through two weeks but have taken a step back over the last two. Ahead of the primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, we'll be making our Saints Week 5 bold predictions.

The Atlanta Falcons hit a last-second field goal to beat the Saints in Week 4. Since then, the Falcons and Buccaneers locked horns in a high-scoring affair on Thursday night. Atlanta won that one as well, putting major emphasis on this game for New Orleans. If they can go into Kansas City and pull the upset, they will be in the thick of the NFC South race.

The Chiefs are 4-0 but are not playing up to their standards on offense. Travis Kelce does not have a touchdown yet, Patrick Mahomes has struggled with turnovers, and Rashee Rice will be out of this game. With major question marks on that side of the ball, the Saints must take advantage and be the first team to beat the Chiefs this season.

Ahead of Monday night's affair, let's look at our New Orleans Saints Week 5 bold predictions.

Alvin Kamara goes for 100 yards again

Alvin Kamara has turned back the clock to have an excellent season this year. The Saints' veteran running back leads the team with 536 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns in just four weeks. His great season will continue this week, as he will reach 100 all-purpose yards in this game. If he does, it will be the fifth consecutive week with 100 yards for Kamara.

The Chiefs' defense has been stellar this season, leading the team to close victories in each of their four games. It has been a little bit of a struggle on the ground, however. They are allowing 99 yards per game on the ground and have given up two rushing touchdowns. Kamara remains one of the best backs in the league and should lead the Saints in this game.

If the Saints have any chance of winning this game, Kamara will have to be sensational once again. By putting up 100 yards against one of the league's best defenses, he will join the conversation for Offensive Player of the Year as well.

Chris Olave scores a touchdown

While Kamara has been the star of the Saints' offense, they have another one blossoming in Chris Olave. The third-year wide receiver leads the team with 265 receiving yards this season but only has one touchdown. In Monday's game against the Chiefs, Olave will score his second touchdown of the season.

Derek Carr has been excellent this year even without fantastic production from Olave. It is important for the future of the franchise that Olave can become a superstar wide receiver. This is a great year to push him in the offense with a steady veteran quarterback in Carr. His quarterback play to this point of his career has been just okay, so Carr and Olave need to solidify their relationship.

Saints' defense racks up three sacks

The story for the Saints this year has been their offense. They put up over 40 points in each of the first two games and, even with two lackluster performances since they are one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league. Their defense has been excellent as well and to beat the Chiefs, you must have a great defensive performance. They will, with three sacks of Patrick Mahomes.

Alontae Taylor, Carl Granderson, and Bryan Breese all have at least three sacks on the season. As the Chiefs' offense continues to struggle, they must take advantage of their shortcomings. Rookie Kinglsey Suamataia has been brutal at right tackle this season and is not expected to start in this game. Wanya Morris should be targeted by the Saints' pass rushers.

The Saints and Chiefs kick off at 8:15 on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites on FanDuel.