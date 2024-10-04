ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Saints-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Saints have lost two straight after starting 2-0, while the Chiefs are still 4-0 entering Monday Night Football.

The Saints opened the season with fireworks, scoring 40+ in their first two games in massive blowouts against the Panthers and the Cowboys. However, it has come crashing down in the last two weeks, with the Eagles holding the offense in check in a close win and the Falcons winning on a last-second field goal last week. The Saints have improved, but they need to get back on track, and a game against the defending champs is a massive way for them to do that.

The Chiefs are undefeated at 4-0, but things do not seem easy for the defending champs. The wins in Weeks 1 and 2 were extremely close, with the Ravens game decided by a toe being out of bounds and the Bengals game decided by a late flag. The Saints are an improved team, but going on the road to Arrowhead on Monday Night is a tall task for any team to do because of how much of an advantage it is.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

New Orleans Saints: +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +215

Kansas City Chiefs: -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 43.5 (-108)

Under: 43.5 (-112)

How to Watch Saints vs. Chiefs

Time: 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread/Win

The New Orleans Saints revamped their offense in the offseason, and it has paid off. They are the highest-scoring offense through four weeks of the 2024 NFL season. They are also ninth in total offense with 349 total yards per game. They have excelled more with the running game thanks to offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's scheme, which is the perfect marriage for Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams. The explosion of the running game has also been a massive help to Derek Carr because it has made things very helpful for him. Kamara has 362 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 80 carries this season. Carr has 824 passing yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions on 72% completion percentage. Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed have also been a great duo in the receiving corps, each with over 250 yards receiving this season.

Conversely, the Saints's defense has been inconsistent this season. They are 17th in total defense, allowing 330.3 total yards per game. They have been solid against the run but have struggled against the pass. They have been able to tighten up when it comes to scoring defense, allowing 17.5 points per game. Cameron Jordan is the defense's leader, but Marshon Lattimore also provides some secondary talent. The defense will be full in this game against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending champs and undefeated, but they still feel like they have not fired on all cylinders yet. The offense is still full of talent, with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce leading the way. They are only averaging 23 points per game, but in total offense, they are averaging 328.3 yards per game. The offense is still figuring some things out because they have been injured, with Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco both out for an extended period of time. Mahomes has 904 passing yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 68.6% completion percentage. Rice was the team's leading receiver with 288 yards, but now Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy are in line for even more opportunities. Pacheco was the team's leading rusher, but Carson Steele has been solid since he got injured in his place.

The Chiefs and their defense was the story of the NFL season last year. A team with so much offensive firepower won the Super Bowl because of how well their defense played last season. They are allowing 326.8 total yards and 18 total points per game up to this point in the season. They still have Chris Jones, a beast in the front seven, and George Karlaftis off the edge, too. Trent McDuffie has also been solid in the secondary as a lockdown cornerback. The defense has carried the Chiefs so far this season and will need to step up again against an improved Saints offense.

Final Saints-Chiefs Prediction & Pick

The Chiefs seem to be just skating by with wins. They are so well-coached that when teams make mistakes, they pounce on them and make them pay. Still, the Saints are improved and are going to be focused in this game after losing at the last second to the Falcons. Expect the Saints to keep this close and cover against the Chiefs, but Kansas City should ultimately win.

Final Saints-Chiefs Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Saints +5.5 (-105)