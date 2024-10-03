After beating the Los Angeles Chargers 17-10, the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs improved to a perfect 4-0 record, the league's only undefeated team in the 2024 NFL season. However, during their current bye week, they received some troubling news. Starting wide receiver Rashee Rice suffered a knee injury in their win against the Chargers. However, the swelling in Rice's knee hasn't gone down, per The Kansas City Star's Sam McDowell.

“The Chiefs are waiting for the swelling to go down in Rashee Rice‘s knee before further testing,” McDonwell reported. “Andy Reid: “Let’s just wait and see,” the Chiefs head coach said Thursday.

Kansas City officially placed Rice on their injured reserved list, per their X, formerly Twitter.

No word on Rice's status for his matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.