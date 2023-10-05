Singer Emaza Gibson's excitement at being offered a record deal by Jason Derulo quickly turned into a nightmare of alleged harassment and uncomfortable demands. In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Gibson accuses the “Whatcha Say” singer of aggressive behavior, unwanted advances, and insinuations that she would have to engage in sexual acts to further her career. She has brought forward claims of quid pro quo sexual harassment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emaza (@emazadilan)

Gibson's journey began in August 2021 when she met Derulo, who asked her to create a mixtape within four months and an album within six. Eager to launch her solo career, she signed the deal, expecting a professional collaboration. However, according to the lawsuit, Derulo's behavior soon took an uncomfortable turn.

Allegedly, Derulo repeatedly invited Gibson out for drinks, which she declined to maintain a professional relationship. In response, the lawsuit claims that he began bringing alcohol into their studio sessions. Additionally, Gibson alleges that drugs, including cocaine, were sometimes present, and Derulo reportedly made a request related to what she interpreted as a sexual ritual involving “goat skin and fish scales.”

The lawsuit alleges that Jason Derulo made “explicit demands for sex in exchange for success,” leaving Gibson traumatized and anxious about her experiences. She states that Derulo ultimately dropped her record deal after she rejected his advances.

These allegations shed light on the challenges faced by emerging artists in the music industry and raise important questions about power dynamics and exploitation. As the lawsuit unfolds, it will be closely watched to see how it may impact discussions about harassment and coercion within the entertainment business.