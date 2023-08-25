Hip hop and R&B singer SZA has just dropped a new music video from her chart-topping SOS album. This one is for her single “Snooze” and features a number of steamy set pieces and cameos.

The video is directed by Bradley J. Calder and features Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco, and Beef star / Emmy nominee Young Mazino getting up close and personal with SZA. It also stars Woody McClain from Power Book II: Ghost.

Not to spoil too much but if you enjoy watching robots get lap dances, seeing french fries and ketchup get eaten off of a pop star's derrière, and watching a tatted up Justin Bieber smoke heavily, then this video is for you!

SZA's SOS album premiered at the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart shortly after its release in December 2022, and her star has only been rising since then. She was recently announced to be performing at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw music festival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 11 and 12. It's no surprise that she was able to book other up-and-coming stars like Young Mazino for this video. Mazino, whose real name is Christopher Young Kim, starred as Paul Cho in a breakout role on the Netflix show Beef, and was recently nominated for the 2023 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for the performance. Benny Blanco is a hotshot record producer who has worked with artists like Justin Bieber, Halsey, Ed Sheeran, Khalid and others.

It seems like SZA has another hit music video on her hands with Snooze!