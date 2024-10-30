As spooky season fades, Apple TV+ gears up to deliver fresh entertainment to get us through these colder months. This November, fans can expect the return of some of Apple’s biggest series, along with an exciting new lineup of originals, including a highly anticipated war drama from an Oscar-winning director, Tomsguide reports. With top-tier productions like Ted Lasso and Slow Horses under its belt, Apple TV+ has quickly gained favor among viewers, proving that quality can more than make up for a late start in the streaming world.

From the dark, comedic twists of Bad Sisters to the heart-pounding tension in Silo, Apple TV+ is set to roll out another strong month for fans of captivating storytelling and unforgettable characters. This month brings suspense, heartfelt family drama, a powerful documentary, and an award-hopeful war drama. Here’s what Apple TV+ has in store for November 2024.

Returning Hits and New Dramas

Bad Sisters returns with its second season on November 13, delivering more of the Garvey sisters’ signature dark humor and family loyalty. After the death of Grace’s abusive husband, the Garvey sisters believed they had finally left trouble behind. However, as secrets bubble to the surface, the sisters end up confronting a new wave of suspicion. With its BAFTA-winning acclaim and relatable, flawed characters, Bad Sisters is set to captivate fans eager to see what new challenges await this tight-knit family.

November 15 brings the next season of Silo, the celebrated sci-fi thriller that left viewers on the edge of their seats in season one. Based on Hugh Howey’s novel series, Silo dives back into the dystopian world that protagonist Juliette is fighting to understand and survive. As Juliette and the rest of the Silo inhabitants wrestle with unsettling revelations, season two promises more high-stakes drama and further exploration of the series’ intricate world. With Rebecca Ferguson leading a talented ensemble cast, this season could bring even deeper intrigue and danger to Apple’s acclaimed series.

Director Steve McQueen’s World War II drama Blitz, releasing on November 22, looks to be one of the season’s most powerful debuts. Set in the midst of London’s Blitz bombing campaign, the story follows a young boy’s journey back home amidst the chaos, capturing the personal cost of war. With Saoirse Ronan in a leading role as the boy’s mother, Blitz has all the makings of an award-season contender. Also arriving November 22 is Bread & Roses, a Cannes Film Festival-favorite documentary spotlighting the struggles of Afghan women in the face of oppressive societal changes.

