Brie Larson's Lessons in Chemistry will wrap up, and a Godzilla spin-off series will rise on Apple TV+ this November.

What's coming to Apple TV+ in November 2023

November 1

The Morning Show (Season 3, Episode 9)

November 3

Fingernails

Lessons in Chemistry (Episode 5)

November 8

The Buccaneers (Season 1 premiere)

The Morning Show (Season 3, Episode 10)

November 10

For All Mankind (Season 4 premiere)

Lessons in Chemistry (Episode 6)

November 15

The Buccaneers (Episode 4)

November 17

For All Mankind (Season 4, Episode 2)

Lessons in Chemistry (Episode 7)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 1 premiere) — A new spin-off series in the MonsterVerse universe is coming. Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros launched. the Godzilla series with the 2014 film. Four films have been released, and Monarch will be the second series after Netflix's animated series, Skull Island. Matt Shakman, who will direct the MCU's Fantastic Four film, directed the first two episodes which are premiering on November 17. The series stars Kurt Russell, Anna Sawwai, Kiersey Clemons, and Ren Watabe. It follows the organization Monarch as they encounter Godzilla and other Titans.

November 22

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas — Hannah Waddingham stars in a new special holiday concert with special guests.

The Buccaneers (Season 1, Episode 5)

The Velveteen Rabbit — A new 40-minute special is an adaptation of Margery Wililams' classic children's book. The film stars newcomer Phoenix Laroche, Alex Lawther, and Helena Bonham Carter. The Velveteen Rabbit was originally published in 1922. There have been plenty of adaptations over the years, including one with The Exorcist star Ellen Burstyn.

November 24

For All Mankind (Season 4, Episode 3)

Lessons in Chemistry (Episode 8)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 1, Episode 3)

November 29