Marvel Studios may not have locked down who will be the Fantastic Four yet, but an alleged insider has shared the studio put out offers to actors to play the team before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

According to RPK News patreon, via Geek Vibes Nation on X, Marvel Studios had allegedly found the four actors it wanted to portray Marvel's first family for their first outing in the MCU. The reported names were Jake Gyllenhaal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing. Offers were extended to the actors, as well, but the SAG-AFTRA strike began before anything could be finalized.

Director Matt Shakman remains attached to the film and has previously said the cast will be officially announced once the strike have ended.

Talks between SAG-AFTRA and the studios have remained ongoing, though not without some issues after several executives reportedly “warned” actors that the ongoing strike would lead to show cancellations.

All four names listed have previously been rumored to be among Marvel Studios' top choices to play the respective roles, with Kirby's name in particular circling the project the longest. Quinn and Moss-Bachrach have also found themselves being rumored for bigger projects following widely praised performances in Stranger Things and The Bear, respectively.

Gyllenhaal's possible involvement may be the most surprising to audiences out of all the names, though, as he has already appeared in the MCU in a very different role. He previously appeared as the villainous Mysterio in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, who was ultimately killed in the film's climax. If he were to join, it would be only the second time an actor has played to characters in the main MCU timeline after Gemma Chan's turns as the Kree warrior Minn-Erva in 2019's Captain Marvel and then as Sersi in 2021's Eternals.