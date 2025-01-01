January 2025 will be another busy month for Disney+, which will bring a new wave of titles to the streaming service.

Of course, any series that premiered in December 2024 will continue into the new year. Star Wars: Skelton Crew will round out its first season in January 2025 on Disney+. There will also be several new series debuting as well.

A new Spider-Man MCU series

One highlight is the two-episode premiere of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The new animated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series depicts Peter Parker's origin story, something Tom Holland's iteration of the character has forgone.

However, Holland will not voice Peter in the series. Hudson Thames will star as Peter in the series. Colman Domingo will also star as Norman Osborn, who has yet to be introduced in the MCU.

The series will also star Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, Kari Wahlgren, and Paul F. Tompkins. Additionally, Charlie Cox will reprise his role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Previously, Matt and Peter interacted in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Matt represented Peter during his crisis after his identity was revealed by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

We will see how they interact in the series. It didn't appear Peter knew about Matt's double life. Perhaps Spider-Man and Daredevil will team up like the comics without them knowing each other's identities.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is the 12th overall Disney+ series in the MCU. It is one of the final projects of Phase Five of the MCU. Captain America: Brave New World is the final movie in Phase Five, while Ironheart is the final series.

It could have big implications for Daredevil: Born Again, which premieres on March 4, 2025. Ironheart will follow on June 24 before Phase Six begins with The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Everything coming to Disney+ in January 2025

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Disney+ in January 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Wednesday, January 1

Morphle: Shorts (Season 1)

Tuesday, January 7

Star Wars: Skelton Crew (Season 1, Episode 7)

Thursday, January 9

UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (Season 2)

Friday, January 10

Goosebumps: The Vanishing (Season 2)

Saturday, January 11

My Best Friend's An Animal (Season 1)

Tuesday, January 14

Star Wars: Skelton Crew (Season 1, Episode 8)

Wednesday, January 15

A Real Bug's Life (Season 2)

America's Funniest Home Videos: Global (Seasons 12, 30-31)

History's Greatest Mysteries (Season 5)

Saturday, January 18

Me & Winnie the Pooh (Season 2)

Wednesday, January 22

Kliff: Lore of the Ring Light

To Catch a Smuggler: Tropical Takedown (Season 1)

Wednesday, January 29