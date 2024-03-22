With the release of X-Men '97 on Disney Plus, things look to be heating up for Marvel Animation as it continues to ramp up production on multiple upcoming series. Among those will be Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man which, according to one of the show's executive producers, is shaping up to deliver a “fun” experience for audiences wanting to explore Peter Parker's early days as the web-slinging hero.
The executive producer in question is Brad Winderbaum, who also serves as the head of streaming, television, and animation for Marvel Studios. He shared some brief insight into the upcoming Spider-Man series with Men's Health, teasing how the team has enjoyed bringing this new series to life and the kind of experience audiences are in for with the new animated series.
“It's so great,” Winderbaum told Men's Health. “He and his team over there, they know how to make you invest in characters. It's a very high school, ensemble-driven show with Peter Parker at the center. It's just so much fun.”
He did not speak further on the series, though did briefly mention he was scheduled to a sound mixing sessions at the time of the interview.
Originally titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year, the show is set in an alternate universe from the main MCU timeline and will follow a young Peter Parker entering his freshman year of high school. Things become even more complicated when a series of events thrust him onto a path to become a hero while having to balance his daily life as a teenager trying to navigate high school.
Actor Hudson Thames is the latest name to voice Spider-Man in animation, joining a proverbial all-star roster of talent across film and TV including Neal Patrick Harris and Shameik Moore. Charlie Cox is the only member of the official MCU timeline confirmed to be part of the show, voicing the series' take on Daredevil ahead of his own live-action MCU series, Daredevil: Born Again.
The series is also set to feature a who's-who of characters from across the Marvel universe, from longtime Spider-Man villains to more modern heroes.
Some of the mainstay villains already confirmed to be appearing include Doctor Octopus, Rhino, and Norman Osborn, though it isn't known if Osborn will make the transformation into the Green Goblin at any point during the series. As for the more heroic side of things, Doctor Strange and Nico Minoru will be joining Daredevil as two potential allies in Spider-Man's chaotic early days.
Marvel Animation hasn't been shy to look for more obscure characters, as well, with villains such as Tarantula and Speed Demon confirmed to be appearing in the series at some point.
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus in 2024.