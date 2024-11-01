In November 2024, Disney+ will bring new documentaries about legendary composer John Williams (Star Wars) and the Beatles. Additionally, they will be soft-launching the Christmas holiday season.

Everything coming to Disney+ in November 2024

Below is the full list of titles coming to Disney+ in November 2024. They are separated by day.

November 1

Music by John Williams

Ayla & the Mirrors

Music by John Williams is a new documentary from Laurent Bouzereau about the iconic composer. It will feature interviews with collaborators Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, J.J. Abrams, and George Lucas.

Additionally, Chris Martin, Ron Howard, Chris Columbus, Yo-Yo Ma, Alan Silvestri, David Newman, Thomas Newman, Seth MacFarlane, and Ke Huy Quan will also appear in the documentary.

November 3

Endurance

November 6

Kindergarten: The Musical (Season 1, 5 episodes)

November 11

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Season 1, 4 episodes)

November 12

Dancing with the Stars (new Season 33 episode)

Deadpool and Wolverine

November 14

The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth

November 15

An Almost Christmas Story

Unofficially starting the holiday season is An Almost Chirstmas Story. The new animated short is directed by David Lowery and stars Jim Gaffigan, John C. Reilly, and Natasha Lyonne. The talented voice cast also includes Estella Madrigal, Mamoudou Athie, Alex Ross Perry, Gianna Joseph, and Phil Rosenthal.

It follows a young owl, Moon, who finds himself stuck in a Christmas tree heading to Rockefeller Plaza. Moon and a young girl named Luna work together to find their homes.

An Almost Christmas Story is the third installment in Alfonso Cuarón's holiday shorts series. The first entry, Le Pupille, earned an Oscar nomination in 2022. Teh Shepherd, the second entry, was shortlisted.

Lowery previously worked with Disney when he directed the live-action remake of Pete's Dragon. He has since made A Ghost Story, The Old Man & the Gun, and The Green Knight.

In 2023, Lowery returned to Disney to direct Peter Pan & Wendy. The movie was released on Disney+ on April 28, 2023, and did not receive a theatrical release.

November 18

Me & Mickey (Season 3)

November 19

Dancing with the Stars (new Season 33 episode)

November 20

Big City Greens (Season 4)

November 22

Out of My Mind

November 25

Tsunami: Race Against Time (Season 1)

November 26

Dancing with the Stars (new Season 33 episode)

November 27

Disney Jr.'s Ariel

November 28

Mary Poppins Special

November 29

Beatles '64

Descendants: The Rise of the Red (Sing-Along version)

Miraculous World London: At the Edge of Time

Oz the Great and Powerful

Beatles '64 is a new documentary from Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi. It follows the Beatles' breakthrough and will feature 4K-restored archival footage.

The documentary will also feature talking heads from fans who were affected by the Beatles. The Fab Four's impact on pop culture has been huge, and Scorsese and Tedeschi want to showcase that.

Another new title coming is Sam Raimi's Oz the Great and Powerful. The 2013 movie is a spiritual prequel to The Wizard of Oz and stars James Franco in the title role.

It serves as an origin story for Oz. He is a magician who goes to the Land of Oz where he meets three witches, Theodora, Evanora, and Glinda.

Oz the Great and Powerful was successful at the box office. It grossed over $493 million worldwide on a $215 million budget during its theatrical run.

November 30