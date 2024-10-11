This weekend (October 11-13, 2024), Hulu is bringing a slate of new TV shows and movies (sign up for a free trial!).

Austin Butler's first movie

Friday, October 11, features several movies being added to Hulu. The first is Mr. Crocket, a new horror movie for the streaming service.

Mr. Crocket follows a mother trying to save her son from a demonic children's show host. It is a part of Hulu's Bite Size Halloween shorts. In previous years, they have released several shorts in honor of spooky season.

Another movie coming is Aliens in the Attic. It is one of Elvis star Austin Butler's earliest roles. He previously appeared in episodes of Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, Drake and Josh, Hannah Montana, and Zoey 101.

Aliens in the Attic is Butler's first movie role. He has since earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in the aforementioned Elvis. His other movie credits include Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Bikeriders, and Dune: Part Two.

Coming up, Butler will star in Ari Aster's Eddington. Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Emma Stone will also star in the movie.

More TV shows

The first season of Celebrity Ghost Stories is coming to Hulu this weekend just in time for Halloween. The likes of Joan Rivers and Carrie Fisher appear in the series.

Additionally, several seasons of The First 48 are coming. Season 4, 18, 19, 21, and 24 will be available to stream. The true crime series has been airing since 2004.

Seasons of My Haunted Vacation and My Haunted House are being added to Hulu as well. The latter seasons aired from 2013-16 on FYI.

Lastly, Tracker will be coming to the streaming service. The CBS series originally premiered on February 11, 2024, on CBS after Super Bowl LVIII. Justin Hartley leads the series as Colter Shaw.

The full list of everything coming to Hulu this weekend (October 11-13, 2024)

Below is the full slate coming to Hulu this weekend. The titles have been separated.

October 11

Mr. Crocket (2024)

Dragon Ball DAIMA (Series premiere; subbed)

Aliens in the Attic (2009)

Fright Night (2011)

Sting (2024)

October 12

Celebrity Close Calls (Season 1)

Celebrity Ghost Stories: Classics (Seasons 3-4)

Celebrity House Hunting (Season 1)

The First 48 (Seasons 4, 18-19, 21, and 24)

Interrogation Raw (Season 2)

My Haunted House (Season 3)

My Haunted Vacation (Season 1)

Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal (Season 1-3)

Taking the Stand (Seasons 2-3)

The Definitive Guide to the Mob (Season 1)

October 13

Tracker (Season 1)

Pancho Villa: El Centauro del Norte (Season 1)

