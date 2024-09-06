This weekend, two new titles hit Hulu (sign up for a free trial!). Check them out below.

All 2 titles hitting Hulu this weekend (September 6-8, 2024)

First up is Cash Out, a 2023 movie starring John Travolta and directed by Randall Emmett. Its plot sounds similar to the iconic movie Dog Day Afternoon, in which Al Pacino and John Cazale play two bank robbers whose heist goes sideways. It becomes a hostage situation, and they have to maintain control of the situation.

In Cash Out, Travolta plays someone who attempts to rob a bank with his brother. However, it goes wrong, and the two are trapped inside of the bank.

As law enforcement arrives, Travolta has to negotiate with his ex-partner, who is the lead negotiator. Kristin Davis, Lukas Haas, and Quavo also star in it.

The second title hitting Hulu this weekend is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The complete first season is now streaming on the platform after premiering on Hulu on September 6.

The series follows a group of swingers who also happen to be Mormons. Some of the subjects include Jennifer Affleck, Taylor Frankie Paul, and Whitney Leavitt.

There are eight episodes in the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Luckily for fans, they will all be available to stream.

This is not a very big weekend for Hulu. Last weekend saw the additions of all five installments in the Die Hard series. Superbad, Us, and Sicario were also added.

At least next weekend is more eventful. Next weekend will feature the arrivals of Boy Kills World adnd The Favourite. The latter is a Yorgos Lanthimos film starring Olivia Colman and Emma Stone. The former won Best Actress at the Oscars for her performance.

Sign up now for your free trial of Hulu + Live TV to get the best movies, shows, and sports along with 95+ live TV channels like ABC and ESPN.