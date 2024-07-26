Max starts August with several popular films to stream such as Beetlejuice (to prepare for the upcoming sequel hitting theaters Sept. 6), Grown Ups, Taken, How to Train Your Dragon (in case you're still mourning Meleys) and Pretty Woman, Comicbook.com reported.

The Dame with the violet eyes…

The documentary Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes premieres Aug. 3. The film is composed of 70 hours of newly unearthed audio from the Hollywood legend's personal archive. The documentary premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in May.

The film reveals Taylor as a woman constantly at odds with her public persona, all the while longing for respect and agency. Her story is told through her own voice. The documentary presents Taylor's legacy not just as a film icon but also as a trailblazer who used her considerable stardom as a platform for her various humanitarian causes.

It's a hard knock life for the Bears

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears will premiere Aug. 6. For the first time in their franchise history, the Chicago Bears will be featured in the documentary series as they prepare for the 2024 season, with narration from Liev Schreiber.

Per the team's website, General Manager Ryan Poles said, “The 2024 training camp will be big for us in preparation for achieving our season goals and we look forward to bringing the fans at home along for the journey.”

Before the franchise begins its 105th season, the Chicago Bears will play in four preseason games, beginning with the Hall of Fame Game, Friday, Aug. 1, in Canton, Ohio. This is a prelude to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Enshrinement Weekend.

Teams considered for NFL Films' Hard Knocks series are those that didn't have a new head coach, hadn't made the playoffs in the previous two seasons and had not been on the series in the last 10 years. There were three teams that fit the criteria: the Bears, Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints.

Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey reportedly has been opposed to HBO being allowed access to the team as they prepare for the season, according to ESPN. However, with the team having number one draft pick quarterback Caleb Williams, and on the rise after a 7-10 finish last year, the Bears were an easy choice for both HBO and NFL Films.

Williams and his receiving corps DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze will be a big storyline for the series. It would be interesting to see how the rookie QB grows as a leader during the training camp. Even more interesting will be the preseason games since he will be facing the kind of pressure no number one overall pick has since Andrew Luck in 2012.

Can you hack it?

August will also see the return of finance drama Industry for its third season set to premiere Aug. 11. The next seven episodes will be available on a weekly roll out. The series follows the story of young graduates competing for permanent positions as bankers and traders at prestigious London investment bank Pierpoint & Co. They and the rest of the firm are trying to navigate the financial world after the 2008 collapse.

The former King of the North, Kit Harington, will join the third season as Sir Henry Muck, CEO of green tech energy company Lumi.

Bem vindo de volta, Busca-pé



The follow-up series to the 2002 film City of God, City of God: The Fight Rages On (Cidade de Deus: A Luta Não Para in Brazilian Portuguese), will premiere Aug. 25. The show is set 20 years after the events of the film with Wilson “Rocket” Rodrigues (Alexandre Rodrigues) having achieved his dreams of becoming a photojournalist. The series follows his return to the favela to document how the relationships between the drug dealers, police, militiamen and politicians affect the residents.

Check out the rest of Max's August lineup below:

August 1

3 Days to Kill

A Bigger Splash

Amelie

Arthur (2011)

Beetlejuice

Blackthorn

Brick Mansions

Down Terrace

Forever My Girl

Frontera

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Hercules (2014)

House Hunters International: Volume 8 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 216 (HGTV)

How to Train Your Dragon

No Place on Earth

Pathology

Pretty Woman

Rio

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Something's Gotta Give

Taken

The Convict (Skazana) Seasons 2-4

The Good Doctor

The Perfect Host

The Two Faces of January

Two Lovers

Where the Wild Things Are

August 3

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (HBO Original)

The Pioneer Woman, Season 37 (Food Network)

August 5

Love Off the Grid, Season 2

Mini Beat Power Rockers: Back to School

August 6

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears (HBO Original)

House Hunters: Where Are They Now?, Season 2 (HGTV)

August 7

See No Evil, Season 13 (ID)

Finding Amelia (Discovery)

August 8

Alien Encounters: Fact or Fiction, Season 1 (Discovery)

House Hunters: All Stars, Season 1 (HGTV)

Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth? (Max Original)

August 9 Caught!, Season 2 (Discovery)

August 10 Hoffman Family Gold, Season 3 (Discovery)

August 11 Industry, Season 3 (HBO Original)

August 12 Celebrity IOU, Season 8 (HGTV)

August 13 100 Day Hotel Challenge, Season 1 (HGTV)

Mecum Full Throttle: Harrisburg PA 2024

August 15 Hop, Season 1B (Max Original)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 217 (HGTV)

August 16 Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy and Juan, Season 4 (Discovery)

Rick and Morty: The Anime (Adult Swim)

Where We Call Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

August 18 BBQ High, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Chimp Crazy (HBO Original)

Impractical Jokers (Eps + Specials) (2024)

The Legend of Tarzan

August 19 The Official DC Podcast (2024)

August 20 Divided by Design, Season 1 (HGTV)

August 22 Unbelievably Vegan with Chef Charity (Max Original)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 218 (HGTV)

August 23 The Thaw (Odwilż), Season 2 (Max Original)

August 24 The Kitchen, Season 36 (Food Network)

August 25 City of God: The Fight Rages On (Cidade de Deus: A Luta Não Para), Season 1 (HBO Original)

Evil Lives Here, Season 16 (ID)

Married to Evil, Season 2 (ID)

Serengeti III

August 26 90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)

Andrew Tate: Icon or Toxic? A Faking It Special

Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential San Jose

Serial Killer Serial Liar Levi Bellfield: A Faking It Special

The Grindr Killer Scandal: A Faking It Special

August 28 Late Night Lockup, Season 2 (ID)