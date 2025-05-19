The Dallas Cowboys recently made a huge trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens has been in the NFL for three seasons now, and he has three big years. He is one of the top receivers in the league, and the Cowboys now have an incredible duo between Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.

CeeDee Lamb had a massive season for the Cowboys last year as he racked up nearly 1,200 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He had a great year, but the Cowboys needed another weapon to go with him. Nothing worked out in the NFL Draft, so Dallas traded for George Pickens.

“You're going to come to the Dallas Cowboys and you're going to make career, life-changing money if you have one good season,” NFL insider Peter Shrager said of the trade. “And for them, they went through the draft, inside and out, and there was probably one player that they viewed in the same breath as George Pickens at that position and Tetairoa McMillan went to the Panthers eighth overall, so they pivoted and took an offensive lineman, but this was better than any draft pick that was possible at the wide receiver spot.”

Some people were concerned about how CeeDee Lamb would react to the news of this trade. He is the star in Dallas, and now, he has to share the spotlight with Pickens. So far, he is showing great leadership welcoming him to the Cowboys.

“As for CeeDee Lamb, I love this,” Schrager continued. “This is CeeDee Lamb saying I have no problem sharing the spotlight. I have no problem sharing some of my targets. CeeDee Lamb had 73 more targets than the next leading wide receiver in Dallas last year. He's probably looking at this as relief. And you know, wide receivers, they could be prickly. They could want their balls. In this case, CeeDee Lamb has shown a lot of leadership. Saying, ‘No, no, no, it's the two of us. It's not just me and then him (Pickens).' I love this on all fronts. … I like having this out there and CeeDee saying, ‘You know what, we're gonna do this together.”

So far, things seem to be working out very well for the Cowboys after this trade. They got the wide receiver help that they needed in George Pickens, and there isn't any drama from CeeDee Lamb during the aftermath of the trade. If these two have a good relationship like this during the season, they should both see a lot of success.