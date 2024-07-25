The most prominent stars shine even more brightly when the lights are brightest. At least, that appears to be the case for Chicago Bears star duo Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore, who were more than aware that the cameras were live and rolling for this preseason's Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears.

This might surprise some, especially with Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams expected to steal the show, which could distract and harm Williams' development. Granted, Williams' time may come throughout the preseason, especially with his big-time personality. But, based on early filming, it looks like Moore and Allen will be stealing the show for at least the first episode of the NFL Films and HBO crossover production.

Why Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore and Da Bears receivers are lighting up Hard Knocks

Heading into the 2024 season, another team cannot boast Chicago's perfect blend of receivers in Moore, Allen, and rookie receiver Rome Odunze. Throw in a young speedster like second-year player Tyler Scott, and the Bears have the deepest receiver room in the NFL, which makes for prime-time entertainment on Hard Knocks.

The duo of Moore and Allen are already among the top-12 receivers in the NFL, finishing among league leaders in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, giving Chicago one of the NFL's best-receiving cores. But with Odunze and Scott in the mix, the Bears are about to be lethal if Williams passes any of them the ball.

Moore is one of the most athletic receivers in the league and someone who can do it all. He can beat defenders off the line with his speed or precision route running, whether in the slot or out wide. His 539 yards after the catch ranked 11th in the NFL. Allen, meanwhile, is a big body who lines up all over the field and is among the best in the league at making contested catches and coming through up clutch during intense possessions.

To match their big-time play on the field, Moore and Allen have even bigger personalities. As the Bears continue through their preseason while the cameras are rolling, there are bound to be plenty of highlights – especially if there's a big-time play from Williams to either Moore or Allen. Chicago fans are already hyped for this upcoming season. But, with the showmanship they'll get from Moore and Allen, fans may be unable to contain themselves until the regular season begins at home against the Tennessee Titans.