While there are people who abhor the fact that the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry spurs most of the national conversations surrounding the WNBA, there is no denying the overall positive effect it has had on the growth of women's basketball. The NBA desperately needed a shot in the arm during the 1980s, and Magic Johnson and Larry Bird obliged. The rest is history. The W is well aware of what it has and will continue to capitalize on that. There is obviously a line, however.

Following a viral exchange between Clark and Reese during the Indiana Fever's 93-58 win versus the Chicago Sky in Saturday's season opener, fans inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse allegedly directed hateful comments at Reese. The league is investigating the matter, reiterating its “No Space for Hate” policy. Clark fully supports the measures being taken to potentially identify and combat such acts.

“There’s no place for that in our game, there’s no place for that in society,” the 23-year-old phenom told reporters, per The Indianapolis Star's Chloe Peterson. “We want every person that comes into our arena, whether player, whether fan, to have a great experience.”

It goes without saying that vitriolic language and racial slurs should not be tolerated whatsoever, but it means something when the face of the WNBA strongly speaks out against it. She, like everyone else who was present in the arena, will wait to see what the investigation concludes. In the meantime, whether they like it or not, the Clark-Reese rivalry will command headlines.

What went down between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese in Sunday's game

In the third quarter, the Sky forward pushed Indy's Natasha Howard while trying to secure an offensive rebound. Clark immediately gestured for a whistle, but when none was sounded, she committed a hard foul to prevent Reese from getting an easy basket. The latter, who fell to the ground, took exception and rushed toward the former with obvious dissatisfaction. Clark walked away, and Aliyah Boston impeded Reese's path.

The officials upgraded the foul to a flagrant, much to the displeasure of the home crowd, and both Reese and Boston were assessed technicals. The fans got rowdy when the Sky star went to the free throw line. Everyone involved downplayed the on-court interaction, calling it a basketball play. Regardless of the diplomatic responses, it is hard to deny the tension that was present in that moment.

Speculation regarding the dynamic between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will persist throughout the season, and possibly until the end of time. But the league's main concern is ensuring that hate speech is not attached to its product or values.