Netflix is bringing a fresh lineup to kick off the new year, delivering a mix of highly anticipated originals, beloved classics, and surprises for all. From Cameron Diaz’s triumphant return in Back in Action to long-awaited sequels and anime releases, January promises a thrilling start to 2025, per Collider.

Highlights of the Month

The big screen welcomes Cameron Diaz back after a decade-long hiatus in Back in Action. Teaming up with Jamie Foxx, this action-comedy promises laughs, thrills, and the dynamic chemistry that made them a fan-favorite duo. Fans of intrigue can gear up for the return of The Night Agent and The Recruit, as both espionage shows unveil their second seasons, loaded with twists and drama.

Stop-motion icons Wallace and Gromit make their much-anticipated comeback with Vengeance Most Fowl, revisiting an old rivalry with the cunning Feathers McGraw. Meanwhile, anime enthusiasts can celebrate the arrival of Sakamoto Days, an action-packed adaptation that’s bound to make waves.

Netflix isn’t stopping at originals. Classic films like Interstellar, Inception, and Bruce Almighty join the platform, alongside timeless franchises such as Rush Hour and Spider-Man. Family favorites like Hotel Transylvania and The Lorax add a touch of fun for younger audiences, while reality lovers can dive into the latest installments of Love Is Blind and Dubai Bling.

Wrestling fans have a reason to rejoice: Netflix becomes the home of WWE Raw: 2025, marking a major partnership that will bring weekly episodes and electrifying matches to the platform.

Full January Lineup

Available January 1:

The Love Scam (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

Missing You (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Number 24 (NO) — NETFLIX FILM

13 Going on 30

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Apollo 13

Blended

Bruce Almighty

Colombiana

Dallas Buyers Club

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Erin Brockovich

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Inception

Interstellar

Little Fockers

Love Actually

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Melancholia

The Net

Notting Hill

Out of Africa

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Schindler's List

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

2nd:

Cunk on Life

Stranded With My Mother-in-Law Season 2

3rd:

Bandidos Season 2

Love Is Blind: Germany

Shafted

Selling the City

Umjolo: My Beginning, My End!

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

4th:

When the Stars Gossip

6th:

My Happy Marriage Season 2

WWE Raw: 2025

7th:

The Breakthrough

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action

Younger Seasons 1-7

8th:

Dubai Bling Season 3

Hound’s Hill

I AM A KILLER Season 6 (Documentary)

Subteran

9th:

American Primeval

Asura

I Am Ilary

Lion

The Upshaws Part 6

10th:

Ad Vitam

Alpha Males Season 3

Love Is Blind: Germany (New Episodes)

11th:

SAKAMOTO DAYS (Anime)

13th:

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Season 1

14th:

Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart

Single’s Inferno Season 4

15th:

Hereditary

Krapopolis Season 1

Public Disorder

16th:

XO, Kitty Season 2

17th:

Back in Action

Love Is Blind: Germany (New Episodes)

Young, Famous & African Season 3

Public Disorder

18th:

SAKAMOTO DAYS (Anime) (New Episodes)

21st:

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 10, 2025

22nd:

W.A.G.s to Riches

23rd:

NCIS Seasons 1-5

The Night Agent Season 2

24th:

The Sand Castle

25th:

SAKAMOTO DAYS (Anime) (New Episodes)

26th:

You Hurt My Feelings

28th:

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 17, 2025

Liza Treyger: Night Owl

29th:

Six Nations: Full Contact Season 2

Liza Treyger: Night Owl

30th:

Mo Season 2

The Recruit Season 2

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 (Anime)

31st:

Lucca’s World

The Snow Girl Season 2

Coming Soon: