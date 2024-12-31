Netflix is bringing a fresh lineup to kick off the new year, delivering a mix of highly anticipated originals, beloved classics, and surprises for all. From Cameron Diaz’s triumphant return in Back in Action to long-awaited sequels and anime releases, January promises a thrilling start to 2025, per Collider.
Highlights of the Month
The big screen welcomes Cameron Diaz back after a decade-long hiatus in Back in Action. Teaming up with Jamie Foxx, this action-comedy promises laughs, thrills, and the dynamic chemistry that made them a fan-favorite duo. Fans of intrigue can gear up for the return of The Night Agent and The Recruit, as both espionage shows unveil their second seasons, loaded with twists and drama.
Stop-motion icons Wallace and Gromit make their much-anticipated comeback with Vengeance Most Fowl, revisiting an old rivalry with the cunning Feathers McGraw. Meanwhile, anime enthusiasts can celebrate the arrival of Sakamoto Days, an action-packed adaptation that’s bound to make waves.
Netflix isn’t stopping at originals. Classic films like Interstellar, Inception, and Bruce Almighty join the platform, alongside timeless franchises such as Rush Hour and Spider-Man. Family favorites like Hotel Transylvania and The Lorax add a touch of fun for younger audiences, while reality lovers can dive into the latest installments of Love Is Blind and Dubai Bling.
Wrestling fans have a reason to rejoice: Netflix becomes the home of WWE Raw: 2025, marking a major partnership that will bring weekly episodes and electrifying matches to the platform.
Full January Lineup
Available January 1:
- The Love Scam (IT) — NETFLIX FILM
- Missing You (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Number 24 (NO) — NETFLIX FILM
- 13 Going on 30
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
- Apollo 13
- Blended
- Bruce Almighty
- Colombiana
- Dallas Buyers Club
- Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
- Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
- Erin Brockovich
- Hotel Transylvania
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Inception
- Interstellar
- Little Fockers
- Love Actually
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Melancholia
- The Net
- Notting Hill
- Out of Africa
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- Rush Hour 3
- Schindler's List
- Scooby-Doo
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
2nd:
- Cunk on Life
- Stranded With My Mother-in-Law Season 2
3rd:
- Bandidos Season 2
- Love Is Blind: Germany
- Shafted
- Selling the City
- Umjolo: My Beginning, My End!
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
4th:
- When the Stars Gossip
6th:
- My Happy Marriage Season 2
- WWE Raw: 2025
7th:
- The Breakthrough
- Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy
- Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action
- Younger Seasons 1-7
8th:
- Dubai Bling Season 3
- Hound’s Hill
- I AM A KILLER Season 6 (Documentary)
- Subteran
9th:
- American Primeval
- Asura
- I Am Ilary
- Lion
- The Upshaws Part 6
10th:
- Ad Vitam
- Alpha Males Season 3
- Love Is Blind: Germany (New Episodes)
11th:
- SAKAMOTO DAYS (Anime)
13th:
- The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Season 1
14th:
- Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart
- Single’s Inferno Season 4
15th:
- Hereditary
- Krapopolis Season 1
- Public Disorder
16th:
- XO, Kitty Season 2
17th:
- Back in Action
- Love Is Blind: Germany (New Episodes)
- Young, Famous & African Season 3
- Public Disorder
18th:
- SAKAMOTO DAYS (Anime) (New Episodes)
21st:
- The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 10, 2025
22nd:
- W.A.G.s to Riches
23rd:
- NCIS Seasons 1-5
- The Night Agent Season 2
24th:
- The Sand Castle
25th:
- SAKAMOTO DAYS (Anime) (New Episodes)
26th:
- You Hurt My Feelings
28th:
- The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 17, 2025
- Liza Treyger: Night Owl
29th:
- Six Nations: Full Contact Season 2
- Liza Treyger: Night Owl
30th:
- Mo Season 2
- The Recruit Season 2
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 (Anime)
31st:
- Lucca’s World
- The Snow Girl Season 2
Coming Soon:
- Fake Profile Season 2 (CO)– NETFLIX SERIES
- Lovers Anonymous (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Roshans (IN) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES