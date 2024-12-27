Now that Christmas has passed, Netflix has a couple of new titles coming to the streaming service this weekend (December 27-29, 2024).

Netflix is fresh off the premiere of the highly-anticipated second season of Squid Game on Thursday, December 26. The first season went viral in 2021.

Now, three years later, a follow-up has finally been made. Fans of Squid Game can binge through all seven episodes if they would like.

Another Netflix original

The first highlight is an original Netflix series, Maestro in Blue. The streaming service's official synopsis reads: “As Orestis and Klelia try to sort out their feelings, the investigation intensifies on the island of Paxos, and the murder case approaches an end.”

The series originally premiered in 2023 on Netflix. The third season will finally come to the streaming service on Saturday, December 28.

Maestro in Blue is not to be confused with a 2023 Netflix movie, Maestro. The 2023 movie was co-written and directed by Bradley Cooper, who plays Leonard Bernstein in the movie.

George Miller's best Mad Max movie

Also coming to Netflix this weekend is George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road. The 2015 action movie was the fourth installment in the franchise and is essentially a reboot of the franchise.

Mel Gibson led the original trilogy of Mad Max movies. Miller also directed all three of them (he co-directed Beyond the Thunderdome with George Ogilvie).

Fury Road helped rejuvenate the franchise. Tom Hrady took over the title role from Gibson and starred in Fury Road alongside Charlize Theron.

The movie follows Max Rockatansky, who joins forces with Furiosa (Theron) to take down the villainous Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne).

It grossed nearly $380 million on a $150 million budget. While a sequel has not yet been made, a prequel, Furiosa, was released in 2024.

Miller once again returned to co-write the script and direct it. Anya Taylor-Joy took over as Furiosa from Theron in the prequel. Chris Hemsworth also starred in the movie.

