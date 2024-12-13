Netflix is gifting subscribers with even more exciting content this weekend, including thrilling action films, intense dramas, and a heartwarming family comedy, PopCulture reports. After a week filled with releases like Queer Eye Season 9 and Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, the streaming platform continues to add new original shows and movies to the December lineup. Whether you’re in the mood for a gripping thriller or a lighthearted holiday flick, this weekend’s selections have something for everyone.

New Releases to Check Out

The action-packed thriller Carry-On leads the weekend’s releases, starring Taron Egerton as a TSA agent caught in a life-or-death situation. When a terrorist blackmails him into allowing a dangerous carry-on onto a flight, Egerton’s character must do everything in his power to prevent a disaster. The film also features Jason Bateman in a villainous role, adding extra star power to this high-stakes film. The fast-paced plot and edge-of-your-seat moments make Carry-On a must-watch for thriller enthusiasts.

If you’re in the mood for a chilling crime drama, the Netflix series 1992 is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Set in Seville, Spain, the series follows Amparo (Marian Alvárez), who embarks on a search for answers after her husband dies in a mysterious explosion. As she digs deeper into the investigation, she uncovers a pattern of murders, each one connected by the eerie appearance of a Curro doll, the mascot of the 1992 Expo in Seville. With a gripping storyline and dark twists, 1992 is perfect for viewers who love suspenseful crime thrillers.

For those looking for something lighthearted and fun, Disaster Holiday brings some humor to the weekend lineup. This South African comedy tells the story of a workaholic dad who takes his kids on a family vacation to the coast of Durban, but with a catch: the trip is actually part of a business meeting. As the family navigates the chaos of the trip, they begin to bond and discover the true meaning of family time. This film offers a perfect mix of comedy, family dynamics, and a dash of holiday cheer.

Full List of New Releases

Friday, December 13

1992 (Netflix Series)

Carry-On (Netflix Film)

Disaster Holiday (Netflix Film)

These new additions promise to keep you entertained with a wide range of genres, from intense crime dramas to feel-good family comedies. Don’t miss out on these fresh Netflix originals this weekend!