By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

Here are all of the new shows coming to Netflix this weekend of December 9 to 11, 2022. And it has Dragon Age: Absolution!

As a disclaimer, the shows rendered here in this article are only up to date as of December 8, 2022, 8:30 PM Eastern.

New to Netflix this Weekend (December 9-11, 2022)

December 9

CAT

Dragon Age: Absolution– The animated series adaptation of a new story set in the Dragon Age universe arrives on Netflix this month.

Dream Home Makeover: Season 4

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio– A new take on the classic fairy tale story comes out this month and will give us a reminder of what family means.

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2– The second part of the Korean version of the hit crime drama Money Heist arrives on Netflix this month.

December 10

Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2– Naksu, the cold-blooded assassin, continues her investigation into what happened to her as she gets embroiled into more court intrigue between sorcerors while she’s stuck in a body that isn’t hers.