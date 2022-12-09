Here are all of the new shows coming to Netflix this weekend of December 9 to 11, 2022. And it has Dragon Age: Absolution!

As a disclaimer, the shows rendered here in this article are only up to date as of December 8, 2022, 8:30 PM Eastern.

New to Netflix this Weekend (December 9-11, 2022)

December 9

CAT
Dragon Age: Absolution– The animated series adaptation of a new story set in the Dragon Age universe arrives on Netflix this month.

Dream Home Makeover: Season 4

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio– A new take on the classic fairy tale story comes out this month and will give us a reminder of what family means.

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2– The second part of the Korean version of the hit crime drama Money Heist arrives on Netflix this month.

December 10

Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2– Naksu, the cold-blooded assassin, continues her investigation into what happened to her as she gets embroiled into more court intrigue between sorcerors while she’s stuck in a body that isn’t hers.

Prisoners

December 11 – Sadly, there’s no new show this weekend’s Sunday. But there’s enough to go around anyway for you to enjoy this week. We won’t lie to you!

And that's it for all the new shows on Netflix this weekend.