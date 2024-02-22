We've got the biggest release for February 2024 coming out this week, and we're excited to share with you some others. Here's everything you need to watch this weekend on Netflix, all of the new shows, movies, films, and series.
New to Netflix this Weekend (February 23-25)
February 23
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 – The latest season in this race to success series.
- Mea Culpa
- The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth
- Through My Window: Looking at You
February 24
- The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Exclusively live streamed on Netflix.
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- The Real World: Season 9
February 25
Unfortunately, there are no new shows, movies, films, or series coming out this Sunday.
But of course, we can't forget about the biggest new release from this week. Here's a little bonus for you from us:
February 22
- Avatar: The Last Airbender – Albeit off on a bad start with allegations of too much story tampering from its showrunners, Avatar: The Last Airbender will try to recreate the animated series as a live-action Netflix show that also tries not to do the same mistakes of the ill-fated film adaptation.
- Southpaw
And that's all of the new shows, movies, films, and series coming to Netflix this weekend. Which shows are you looking forward to the most? Vote with your remote! And for all of your other entertainment and showbiz needs, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.