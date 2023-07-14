Netflix has so far given us amazing new shows, films, series, and movies this month of July, and this weekend is no different. There's a good mix of thrillers, international flicks, reality TV shows, and more. Here are all of the new shows, films, series, and movies you have to check out this weekend on Netflix.

New to Netflix this Weekend (July 14-16, 2023)

July 14

Bird Box: Barcelona – An expansion of the hit Bird Box film, Bird Box: Barcelona tells a story from a different perspective from the same world where mysterious, demonic entities drive people insane and push them towards self-inflicted harm roaming the world.



– An expansion of the hit Bird Box film, Bird Box: Barcelona tells a story from a different perspective from the same world where mysterious, demonic entities drive people insane and push them towards self-inflicted harm roaming the world. Five Star Chef

Love Tactics 2

Too Hot To Handle Season 5 – It's Season 5 for the hit reality TV series where hot bachelors and bachelorettes have to abstain from sex if they want to win the ultimate cash prize.



July 15

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kohrra

July 16

Ride Along

Earlier this week, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish also arrived on Netflix, as well as Sonic Prime Season 2 and Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2 for those of you looking for some animated series to watch. And that's it for us for this week. That's all of the shows, films, movies, and series that are new to Netflix this weekend. For more stuff to watch over the month of July, check out our July article for what's new on Netflix. For everything else on streaming websites, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.