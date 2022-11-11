Published November 11, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

Not a lot of new to Netflix shows are coming this weekend, but an interesting one is rising on the horizon after this weekend ends. Of course, we’ll be sharing all of these with you, including the one bonus show that’s coming this Monday that you might be interested in watching.

Another disclaimer note, though: this post is accurate for up to press time based on what has been revealed to be coming out to Netflix. However, Netflix might still shadow drop new shows to Netflix this weekend without an announcement. We apologize if we miss any of these, but this post should be accurate as of 9:00 PM, November 10 ET.

New to Netflix this Weekend (November 11-13, 2022)

November 11

Ancient Apocalypse– Journalist Graham Hancock travels the globe hunting for evidence of mysterious, lost civilizations dating back to the last Ice Age.

Capturing the Killer Nurse – When mysterious lab results link a series of deaths at a local hospital, a heroic nurse teams up with two small-town detectives to help capture nurse and friend Charles Cullen, one of the most prolific serial killers in American history.

Don’t Leave

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under Season 2

Goosebumps

Is That Black Enough for You?!?

Laguna Beach

Monica, O My Darling

My Father’s Dragon – Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer’s adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.

BONUS: November 14

Teletubbies Season 1– Something that we never expected to see in 2022 is the return of the Teletubbies. This remake of a very old children’s show feels really odd to see, but we’re sure that there are many people who would be tuning into this show, even if just out of curiosity.

And that's it for all of the shows new to Netflix this weekend of November 11-13.