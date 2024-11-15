Netflix is turning up the entertainment heat this weekend with a dynamic mix of new TV series, live events, and returning fan favorites. Subscribers have plenty to binge-watch, including the arrival of A.P. Bio seasons 1 through 4, the next chapter of Cobra Kai Season 6, and Netflix's first major live-streaming boxing match, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, PopCulture reports.

This weekend's releases cater to a broad audience. Whether you're here for the comedy-packed antics of A.P. Bio, ready to see how the global tournament in Cobra Kai shakes out, or anticipating the jaw-dropping match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, there's something for everyone. And don't forget to catch the newest episode of the visually stunning Arcane: Season 2, Act II, as tensions escalate between Piltover and Zaun in this League of Legends-inspired hit.

What’s Streaming This Weekend

Netflix is bringing new and returning hits to the screen, starting with A.P. Bio. This acclaimed sitcom about a Harvard dropout forced into high school teaching makes its full-season debut on the platform. Comedy fans can enjoy all four seasons, following the misadventures of the grumpy, ever-scheming Jack Griffin.

Fans of Cobra Kai can rejoice as Season 6, Part 2 kicks off. The five new episodes take the characters to Spain, where a global martial arts tournament sets the stage for rivalries to explode and alliances to form. These episodes will build toward the finale slated for next year, so expect plenty of action and high-stakes drama.

Netflix's live-streaming push is also making waves this weekend with Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. This heavyweight showdown brings together Paul, the self-proclaimed Problem Child, and the legendary Baddest Man on the Planet, in what promises to be a thrilling bout. The event includes an undercard of three other matches, offering fans hours of intense boxing action.

Full List of Releases by Date

Friday, November 15

A.P. Bio (Seasons 1-4)

Cobra Kai: Season 6, Part 2 NETFLIX SERIES

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 2

Saturday, November 16

Arcane: Season 2, Act II NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

Netflix’s November lineup continues to deliver, ensuring you have plenty to enjoy, from epic battles in Arcane to live punches in the ring.