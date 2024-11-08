Netflix is back this weekend with an impressive selection of releases, offering something for fans of drama, sci-fi, and even festive cheer, PopCulture reports. This November lineup features 12 new additions, including long-awaited series returns, fresh documentaries, and some holiday movies perfect for the season. Among the highlights are the much-anticipated Arcane Season 2 and Investigation Alien, a new docuseries for those fascinated by the mysteries of the cosmos. Plus, for fans of celebrity boxing, there’s plenty of build-up around the Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson documentary, leading up to Jake Paul’s showdown with the legendary Mike Tyson.

If you’re ready to dive back into the visually stunning world of Arcane, Season 2 drops this weekend to pick up where Season 1 left off. Viewers can expect a deeper dive into the League of Legends universe with more complex characters, intense battles, and rich storylines. Also joining the list of series is Investigation Alien, which follows UFO reporter George Knapp on an exploration into unexplained phenomena. Through expert interviews and first-hand accounts, the show promises to intrigue anyone curious about the unknown.

Weekend Additions: New Movies and Shows

Alongside Arcane and Investigation Alien, Netflix welcomes an exciting variety of films and series. Franck Gastambide’s The Cage, a story about a young fighter facing off with his own personal and professional demons, provides a gritty, action-packed experience for fans of combat sports dramas. This series showcases Melvin Boomer in a career-defining role, and real-life MMA figures add authenticity to the story.

For fans of seasonal movies, A Holiday Engagement and My Dad’s Christmas Date are here to add warmth and a touch of humor to the start of the holiday season. These films kick off Netflix’s festive lineup, arriving just in time to set the mood for the winter season. Other holiday-focused releases include The Christmas Trap, perfect for family movie nights. And for fans of heist thrillers, Bank Under Siege delivers an adrenaline-fueled experience from start to finish.

Full List of Releases by Date

Friday, November 8

A Holiday Engagement

Bank Under Siege (ES) NETFLIX SERIES

Investigation Alien NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Dad’s Christmas Date

Mr. Plankton (KR) NETFLIX SERIES

The Cage (FR) NETFLIX SERIES

The Christmas Trap

Vijay 69 (IN) NETFLIX FILM

Umjolo: The Gone Girl (ZA) NETFLIX FILM

Saturday, November 9

Arcane: Season 2, Act I NETFLIX SERIES

The Lost City

Sunday, November 10

Focus

Netflix’s early November lineup brings plenty of options to enjoy, from action-filled thrillers to holiday comedies, guaranteeing something for everyone’s tastes.