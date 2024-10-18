As autumn settles in, Netflix welcomes subscribers with an array of exciting new content this weekend. October’s lineup grows even richer, showcasing both fresh releases and returning fan favorites. This weekend, Netflix adds nine new titles, including the highly anticipated series Happiness Is and the compelling documentary The Turnaround, per TheDecider. Viewers can also indulge in the thrilling movie Woman of the Hour, among other captivating options.

A Weekend of Intrigue and Inspiration

Woman of the Hour marks Anna Kendrick's directorial debut, presenting a chilling story based on true events. Set in the 1970s, the film chronicles the bizarre encounter between Cheryl Bradshaw, played by Kendrick, and serial killer Rodney Alcala, portrayed by Daniel Zovatto. Their lives intersect on an episode of The Dating Game, where Bradshaw picks Alcala as the winner, unaware of his sinister background. As their meeting unfolds, tension builds, revealing Alcala's dark secrets and leaving Bradshaw desperate to escape his unsettling presence.

On a more uplifting note, The Turnaround shines a light on the Philadelphia Phillies’ unexpected turnaround during the 2024 MLB season. Co-directed by Kyle Thrash and Oscar winner Ben Proudfoot, this documentary short focuses on superfan Jon McCann, who sought to change the narrative surrounding star shortstop Trea Turner. Following a challenging start to the season, McCann's campaign for positivity led to an inspiring standing ovation for Turner, turning around the team's fortunes. This story highlights themes of community and resilience, reminding viewers of the power of support during difficult times.

Another noteworthy addition is Happiness Is, a South African series that follows Princess, whose 40th birthday party spirals into chaos when her best friend throws her an unforgettable celebration. This series promises laughter and heartfelt moments as Princess navigates the ups and downs of her new life.

Netflix also continues to cater to fans of supernatural thrills with Ghost Hunters: Seasons 10-11, allowing viewers to dive back into paranormal investigations that have captivated audiences for years. For action enthusiasts, American Ninja Warrior: Season 14 returns, featuring intense competitions and impressive athletic feats that keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Releases Ordered by Date

October 18

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 10-11

Happiness Is (Netflix Series)

Join or Die

The Man Who Loved UFOs (Netflix Film)

The Turnaround (Netflix Documentary)

Woman of the Hour (Netflix Film)

Yintah (Netflix Documentary)

October 19