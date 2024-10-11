Netflix continues to roll out its October 2024 content, bringing a mix of scares, romance, and international drama this weekend. While recent additions like Love Is Blind Season 7 and The Platform 2 have already grabbed attention, the upcoming lineup promises something for every type of viewer, Popculture reports. Whether you’re seeking heart-pounding thrillers or stories of self-discovery, Netflix’s new titles will add variety to your weekend binge sessions.

A Blend of Thrills and Drama

One standout among the new releases is the Chilean drama In Her Place, based on true events from 1955. Directed by Maite Alberdi, known for her work in documentaries like The Mole Agent, this film follows Mercedes, a quiet secretary to a senior judge. Mercedes becomes captivated by the trial of famous writer María Carolina Geel, who killed her lover. After visiting the writer’s apartment, Mercedes embarks on a journey of self-exploration, challenging the societal expectations placed on women. The film dives deep into themes of freedom, identity, and the evolving role of women in 1950s Chile.

Fans of international action won’t want to miss Uprising, a Korean war epic that depicts the strained friendship between Cheon-yeong, a slave-turned-swordsman, and Jong-ryeo, the son of a noble family. Set against the backdrop of the late 16th-century Imjin War, the film delves into themes of loyalty, privilege, and rebellion. Produced and co-written by legendary filmmaker Park Chan-wook, Uprising promises intense action and layered storytelling that will resonate with fans of historical dramas.

For those looking for more familiar thrills, A Quiet Place Part II also joins the lineup, continuing the nerve-wracking tension from the first film as a family fights to survive in a world overrun by sound-sensitive creatures. If you missed it in theaters, now’s the perfect time to dive back into this terrifying universe.

Releases Ordered by Date

October 11

In Her Place (Netflix Film)

Lonely Planet (Netflix Film)

Scream

Uprising (Netflix Film)

October 12

A Quiet Place Part II

A Virtuous Business (Netflix Series)

Clifford the Big Red Do