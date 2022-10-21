This weekend has a selection of juicy shows new to Netflix, including a whole new season of Pokemon Ultimate Journey.

Disclaimer: We’re putting out a list of the shows new to Netflix this weekend at 1:00 AM Eastern, but some shows might squeeze through the cracks and make it to Netflix without our knowledge. Apologies if that does happen, but at least check out the shows we’ve highlighted below!

New to Netflix this Weekend (October 21-23, 2022)

October 21

28 Days Haunted – A reality TV show where three teams spend 28 days in some of America’s most haunted houses. Will they be able to survive the fright?



– A reality TV show where three teams spend 28 days in some of America’s most haunted houses. Will they be able to survive the fright? Barbarians II

Descendant – It’s important to acknowledge the effects of past events on our contemporaries. A story that traces back the history of an illegal slave trade ship and how it traces down to today, Descendant is a must-watch for educational purposes.



– It’s important to acknowledge the effects of past events on our contemporaries. A story that traces back the history of an illegal slave trade ship and how it traces down to today, Descendant is a must-watch for educational purposes. From Scratch

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale – A Japanese 3D stop-motion hybrid animated series exploring a modern rendition of Japanese folklore, this straight-to-Netflix show tells the story of Onari, who sets on a path of becoming one of the folklore heroes, protecting her peaceful village from the mysterious oni.



– A Japanese 3D stop-motion hybrid animated series exploring a modern rendition of Japanese folklore, this straight-to-Netflix show tells the story of Onari, who sets on a path of becoming one of the folklore heroes, protecting her peaceful village from the mysterious oni. Pokémon Ultimate Journeys – The latest in the Pokemon Ultimate Journey series finally arrives on Netflix! This season will see Ash and crew travel across Galar and visit the Crown Island, which was first depicted in the DLC of Pokemon Sword and Shield.



October 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

October 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping

And that’s it for all of the shows new to Netflix this weekend of October 21-23, 2022. Check out again next week a new list of shows for you to watch, or check out all of the other shows that have come out, are coming out, or yet to come out this month in our summary article here.