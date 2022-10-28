We’re getting closer to Halloween and more nasty and scary stuff is new to Netflix this weekend. For October 28-30, take a look at these new shows, films, and series coming to the streaming platform this weekend.

As usual, a short disclaimer about the shows we show here. Netflix might still introduce new shows this weekend that is not included in the list below. But as of 9:00 PM Eastern on October 27.

New to Netflix this Weekend (October 28-30, 2022)

October 28

All Quiet on the Western Front – An enthusiastic teenager changes his perception of war when its horrors and realities smack him right in his face.



– The sixth season of this comedy animated series as Andrew continues his struggle through puberty in this adult-oriented show. Drink Masters

I AM A STALKER – Stalkers share how love turned into an obsession in this true-to-life nitpicking of stalkers’ minds.



– Stalkers share how love turned into an obsession in this true-to-life nitpicking of stalkers’ minds. If Only

My Encounter with Evil – Three women share their experiences encountering evil in this terrifying recounting of their traumas.

– Demon brothers Wendell & Wild (voiced by Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael Key) have to face their arch-enemy with the help of the nun Sister Helly, who is notorious for her demon-expelling powers, in this stop-motion animated comedy film. Wild is the Wind

October 29

Deadwind: Season 3

And that's it for all of the shows new to Netflix this weekend of October 28-30, 2022.