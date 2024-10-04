This weekend marks another exciting lineup for Netflix, as the streaming platform expands its October offerings. Following the recent premieres of fan favorites like Love Is Blind Season 7 and Heartstopper Season 3, Netflix prepares to add six new titles, including the highly anticipated animated series The Amazing Digital Circus and the gripping sequel, The Platform 2. With diverse genres on display, there’s plenty to keep viewers engaged as the fall season kicks into gear, per Popculture.

Thrilling New Releases: It’s What’s Inside and CTRL

Among the weekend highlights is It’s What’s Inside, a psychological horror-thriller that generated considerable buzz at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Directed by Greg Jardin, known for his work in independent cinema, this film centers on a group of young adults gathered in an extravagant estate for a wedding. Their festivities take a dark twist when they decide to play a game that spirals out of control. The film’s vibrant trailer exudes a chaotic energy reminiscent of A24's Bodies Bodies Bodies, making it a must-watch for horror fans. Netflix acquired this film for a whopping $17 million, signaling the high expectations surrounding its release.

Another notable addition is The Platform 2, a follow-up to the critically acclaimed Spanish dystopian thriller from 2019. This sequel delves back into the nightmarish world of the Platform, where a new resident becomes embroiled in a conflict against a mysterious leader who imposes a ruthless feeding system. The film poses chilling questions about survival and morality, challenging viewers to consider how far they would go to preserve their lives. The gripping narrative promises to engage fans of the first film while attracting new viewers.

Also releasing this weekend is CTRL, an intriguing digital thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The story follows a young social media star who, after suffering heartbreak, seeks to erase all digital traces of her unfaithful ex. However, the app she uses to eliminate her past proves to be more perilous than she anticipated. Motwane explores the modern dilemma of digital control in our lives, raising important questions about autonomy and the influence of technology. Starring Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat, this film offers a fresh perspective on love and loss in the digital age.

